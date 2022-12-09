Impacting the world one child at a time: Opelika City Schools names principal of new Fox Run school

Opelika City Schools has named April Brock as the principal of the new Fox Run sixth-grade school in Opelika.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”

Brock, 42, and her husband, Anthony, have two children, Caitlyn, 14, and Dallas, 7.

She began her career with Opelika City Schools as a seventh-grade history teacher at the middle school in 2003 and moved into her current role as assistant principal of Opelika Middle School in 2015. She will continue to serve in this role until the end of the school year.

Fox Run School is currently under construction. It will be completed by July 2023, and Brock will assume the duties of principal of the new sixth-grade school in June 2023.

“We welcome April Brock as the new principal of Fox Run School,” OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said in a release. “As a veteran teacher and instructional leader in the Opelika City Schools over the past 19 years, Mrs. Brock brings a wealth of experience with a focus on student relationships, a strong grasp of learning, and a vision to move our students forward in a positive way.”

Brock said she entered the field of education because she loves helping people, and she knew education was one of the ways she could help others reach their goals and accomplish their dreams.

“I felt like becoming a teacher is one of the best ways for me to have a positive impact on the world, and that was my biggest desire growing up,” she said.

Brock grew up in Vincent and attended college at Auburn University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education, a Master of Education in Secondary Education and a Master of Education in Administration.

She completed internships with Auburn and Opelika city schools, and eventually took on a long term position as a substitute then a full-time teacher.

“My experience has been great,” she said. “I cannot imagine working anywhere else. One thing I can say is that we are truly like a family. We are here for each other through the good and the bad.”

Brock said she never expected her career to lead from teaching in the classroom to becoming assistant principal and now a principal, but she’s excited for the opportunities the new school will open up.

“I’m very excited about the things that we’re going to be able to do at Fox Run,” she said. “We’re going to be laying a new foundation setting a positive culture for our students and our teachers and being a place where our kids can start thinking about the things they’re going to be after they finish high school.”

Twelve teachers who currently teach 6th grade at Opelika Middle School will be moving with Brock to the new Fox Run campus. Opelika Middle School will become a school for 7th and 8th grade students.

Brock said she plans to continue to help the students improve in literacy and other academic areas, to help them grow in maturity and to prepare them to be successful when they get to middle school.

She also hopes to get parents involved in all aspects of the school, whether it be getting involved in the different events throughout the year or making sure the teachers have what they need.

“If they need me, they will be able to contact me. If they have any questions or concerns, they will be able to reach me. I’m going to be very open,” Brock said. “We’re going to have many events, and invite parents in so that they can see the things that are going on in the school.”

Her goal is to help connect school life with home life because she said a major part of being successful is having the support from parents at home.