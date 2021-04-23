In early days of pandemic, local business were just hanging on, intent on survival. #resilientLee

“We’re in a unique position that we have a base alcohol that’s 190 proof,” said Jimmy Sharp, owner and head distiller. “We thought it was a great idea and we wanted to jump. Good ideas are there for stealing so we said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

After providing sanitation products to local businesses, the Opelika alcohol distillery then pivoted to making hand sanitizer and giving it out to anyone who showed up with a container to fill.

Retail activity beyond grocery stores was nonexistent for most of April, as local, state and federal officials decided how to handle the pandemic. Congress quickly approved $1,200 stimulus payments that were paid directly to most taxpayers, which helped to keep the economy afloat.

There was the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was swamped by businesses – small and not-at-all small – seeking help during the pandemic. The borrowers were qualified by the Small Business Administration, but loans were made through local banks.

For example, AuburnBank dispensed 423 loans in its first PPP round, which bank spokeswoman Lolly Steiner said went to Auburn and Opelika businesses employing a total of more than 5,600 people. (The bank is continuing the effort in 2021 with a second round of PPP, so far approving 225 loans to local businesses that employ over 2,800 people.)