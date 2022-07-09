In hot summer months, Opelika Share Program helps citizens in need pay their power bill; funds will be given in August

Every month, customers of Opelika Power Services can help others in the community who need assistance paying their power bill by donating to the Opelika Share Program.

These donations are collected each month and are used to help those in need until the funds run out. Starting in August, the second round of donations this year will be passed out to those who qualify, so now is the time to add a little extra to the power bill to help those in need. Funds are distributed twice a year during the harsh summer weather and during the harsh winter weather.

“The Opelika Share Program is a way for neighbors to help neighbors keep their lights on in times of need,” the City of Opelika websites said.

The program was started by Mayor Gary Fuller about eight years ago as a way to assist Opelika residents who are 55 years old or older or who are disabled pay their power bills.

To qualify for assistance, individuals must also be an Opelika Power Services customer and live within the city limits of Opelika.

“The Opelika Share Program is really a painless way for folks to just add on to your power bill. You pay a few bucks a month, and it really helps a lot of people,” Fuller said.

All the donations will go directly to helping local qualified residents in need.

Donations are collected by Opelika Power Services, and residents who want to apply for assistance will be screened by United Way of Lee County, which is a non-profit volunteer organization that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone in the community.

Caitlin Andrews, the community initiative specialist for United Way of Lee County, has administered the program for several years.

She said when people call looking for help with their Opelika power bill, the organization asses to make sure they qualify then helps them fill out the application.

“They’ll just need to bring some paperwork to our office and the whole process usually takes about a week from start to finish,” Andrews said.

Those who qualify will be able to receive assistance twice a year, once during the heating season and once during the cooling season.

Individuals can qualify once between January and June and again between July and December.

Because United Way is working on a school supply drive this July, Andrews said they will start working on giving out the next round of power bill donations starting on August 1.

United Way works with 2-1-1 Connects Alabama, which helps people – specifically the elderly, disabled and low-income families – get in touch with different services and resources.

Andrews said the 2-1-1 number has received a lot of calls recently from people needing assistance with power bills. Once the second round of funds comes through in August, the Opelika Share Program will be able to help respond to this need.

Each recipient can receive up to $150 that goes towards their power bill.

Andrews said the number of recipients who can receive assistance all depends on the amount of community donations that are given.

“All of the money that’s donated gets put into the fund for this program, so that’s our only limit,” she said. “We can only send what we have.”

To give to the Opelika Share Program, check the box on your paper power bill, call 334-705-5170, visit Opelika Power Services at 600 Fox Run Parkway, go on Smarthub Web and visit “Opelika Share” under “Billing and Payments” or go on Smarthub Mobile and visit “Opelika Share” under the “Bill and Pay” menu.

Individuals can choose to round their power bill up to the nearest dollar, give a one-time donation or give a monthly donation.

Jessica Samuel, manager of administrative services at Opelika Power, said they are always excited to offer this assistance program to citizens.