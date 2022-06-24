In lawsuit, Judge rules against Councilman Dixon and in favor of City of Auburn

Lee County Judge Jacob Walker ruled in favor of the City of Auburn in the lawsuit Auburn Councilman Steven Dixon filed against the city over short-term rental regulations. Dixon said he plans to appeal.

Dixon filed the lawsuit in June 2021 and it was brought before Walker for a summary hearing in April 2022. Afterward, Walker asked for each party to submit additional documentation.

On June 17, 2022, Walker decided to rule in favor of the City of Auburn. He did not overturn the short-term rental ordinance and did not accept the preexisting non-conforming use or grandfather clause, Dixon said.

Dixon said a grandfather clause would have allowed individuals who had short-term rentals before the ordinance was passed to continue to operate them.

“I was really disappointed in the ruling that we received,” Dixon said. “I am very hopeful that we will prevail eventually.”

Following the ruling, Dixon said he has plans to file an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“I think we have a really strong chance of winning that,” Dixon said. “I personally feel that there are a lot of local politics involved with this… so I think taking it to the higher court, to the Alabama Supreme Court, is the right decision, and I think that they will be able to look at it without bias.”

Dixon has about 40 days after Walker's ruling was made to file the appeal.

“I wouldn’t be challenging this if I didn’t believe in it,” he said. “I think that it is absolutely wrong that the city has done this to people.”

Dixon said he's going to pursue these “fundamental property rights” until he’s told he can’t anymore.

“I put a lot of time and effort on this and I’m not giving up,” he said.

The City of Auburn is represented by Paul Clark, an attorney from Birmingham. Clark did not immediately respond to calls from the Opelika-Auburn News.

Earlier, Clark said that the documents he sent to Judge Walker on the City’s behalf stated that many of Dixon’s claims “are based on provisions of the Alabama Constitution which do not actually exist,” and that Dixon’s claims “fail” because he “cannot, as a matter of law, establish the essential elements of those claims” or because he “does not have standing to assert them.”

Timeline of events

Dixon purchased a home in Auburn in April 2018 and rented out his basement primarily on Airbnb.

In March of 2021, the short-term rental ordinance came before the City Council. Dixon recused himself from the vote, and it passed 5 to 3, banning the use of homestays and short-term non-primary rentals in Dixon’s home district of Ward 5, which is zoned Neighborhood Conservation (NC).

Dixon said at the time that he had lost his ability to rent his basement along with 151 other residents who were offering short-term rentals in Auburn.

In June, Dixon filed a civil lawsuit against the City Council and city officials over the short-term rental regulations.

In November, the City of Auburn cited Dixon with a criminal charge, claiming that he continued to rent out his basement after the short-term rental ordinance was passed, but Dixon said he stopped renting after the ordinance was passed.

In May 2022, Auburn Municipal Court Judge Jim McLaughlin found Dixon guilty of continuing to rent out his basement after the City passed its short-term rental ordinance in 2021.

Dixon maintains that he has not rented his basement since the ordinance was passed, and he filed an appeal. The next court date involving this criminal charge will be on Oct. 3 before Lee County Judge Christopher Hughes.