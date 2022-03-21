In light of census figures, the City of Opelika proposes adjusting the boundaries for its five wards

The City of Opelika has plans to redistrict the five wards that make up the city and presented the proposed map with the new boundaries at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The United States Census Bureau counts the people within the country every 10 years so boundaries at the local, state and federal levels can be redrawn according to accurate representation of the population.

In 2020 the U.S. Census Bureau recorded that Opelika grew 17% since 2010, making the total population 30,995. Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley said he thinks the population is actually higher than what was recorded.

The bureau was late in publishing the census results because of COVID-19 and the data was not available until 2021.

Because of the growth, the city needed to review and redraw the district boundaries to give each district equal representation and equal population numbers.

“I respectfully believe that the recommended plan provides fair and effective representation for all the people of the city, provides the opportunity for all voters to elect candidates of their choice, and is fully compliant with the requirement of federal and state law,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in his redistricting report.

The city decided to make the target population in each ward 6,199 people.

Over the past 10 years the city had an increase in population in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5 as new subdivisions were developed outside of the city center. Ward 3 had a slight decrease in population.

According to Mayor Fuller’s report, the development and annexations that have occurred made the districts disproportionate in size.

“The overall goal was to rebalance the populations between districts and accommodate for increases in the fastest-growing areas of the city such as District 2, District 4 and District 5,” the report said. “The recommended map creates five districts of substantially equal population with a maximum population deviation of less than 5% of the ideal population.”

Mosley explained that the redistricting map must comply with the following, and that each district:

Must be as close as possible to an equal population within 5% plus or minus.

Should have a single unbroken border.

Should be “relatively compact to the extent possible and nearby areas of population should not be bypassed in favor of more distant populations.”

Must be easily identified by manmade boundaries such as center lines of streets, railroads and waterways.

Should keep neighborhoods intact within the same district.

Should avoid the unnecessary paring of incumbents.

“No district should be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strengths of any language, ethnic or racial minority group,” Mosley said. “Additionally, we’re not allowed to design the districts solely on the purpose of race.”

One table in the report showed the proposed districts total population, which was 5% more or less than 6,199. Another table showed the proposed districts voting age population demographic breakdown, which is as follows:

Ward 1 – 4,730 total population over 18 years old; 25.5% white; 64.6% Black; 0.7% American Indian; 1.9% Asian; 0.1% Pacific Islander; 0.4% other; 0.6% multi and 6.3% Hispanic.

Ward 2 – 4,596 total population over 18 years old; 30.7% white; 60.4% Black; 0.8% American Indian; 3.9% Asian; 0% Pacific Islander; 0.3% other; 0.6% multi and 3.3% Hispanic.

Ward 3 – 4,838 total population over 18 years old; 66.5% white; 19.3% Black; 1.4% American Indian; 1.1% Asian; 0% Pacific Islander; 0.5% other; 0.4% multi and 10.9% Hispanic.

Ward 4 – 5,084 total population over 18 years old; 67.2% white; 17.6% Black; 1.7% American Indian; 3.8% Asian; 0.2% Pacific Islander; 0.8% other; 0.2% multi and 8.6% Hispanic.

Ward 5 – 4,640 total population over 18 years old; 64.5% white; 27.1% Black; 1.2% American Indian; 3.1% Asian; 0% Pacific Islander; 0.7% other; 0.3% multi and 3.1% Hispanic.

Mosley said Ward 1 will be compacted and centered on the Carver neighborhood south and west of downtown Opelika. Ward 2 has two pieces that will be connected by a small portion in the middle. It includes both the Jeter neighborhood and a community close to I-85.

Ward 3 will be around the north side of the historic district and downtown, Ward 4 will remain on the western side of the city, and Ward 5 will remain on the eastern side of the city.

The Opelika City Council will have six months to either approve the proposed plans or make changes to it. A public hearing will be held at the next council meeting on April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Opelika Municipal Court.

Mosley said the city is working to create a webpage that will allow citizens to put in their address to see which ward they are currently in and which ward they will be in according to the proposed redistricting map.