In March 2020, Auburn High won a Saturday baseball game, and then COVID shut everything down. #resilientLee

On March 14, Auburn High School’s baseball team hosted Hewitt-Trussville, a team the Tigers had beaten in 2016 and 2018 to grab state titles.
They put their trophy from the 2018 title win up on a shelf in the dugout during the game and after they won 13-9, they proceeded to party like state champs on the field.
“We figured this was going to be the state championship today,” Auburn head coach Matt Cimo said. “It was just a fun day. We tried to make a positive note for our seniors, because who knows? I hope it’s not the last day.”
It was. Two days later, EAMC admitted its first COVID-19 patient. Two days after that, the state’s public schools shut down. Classes resumed online eventually, but high sports were cancelled for the spring.
Opelika, Auburn and Lee County all closed their buildings to the public and non-essential employees. Auburn University told its students to stay away after Spring Break, as did Southern Union State Community College.
Suddenly, the threat was imminent, and the staff at EAMC was getting a crash course in COVID-19.
“You can imagine our skepticism when we heard that a respiratory virus was coming,” said Wendy Morgan, a respiratory therapist at EAMC, “and then COVID came. Our cockiness and skepticism immediately changed to fear and uncertainty. We knew that the only way that we could save as many as possible would be to educate ourselves.”
Morgan praised the leadership at the hospital, especially Dr. Nisha Wallace, whom she calls “one of the finest pulmonologists I’ve ever had a chance to work with.”
“Dr. Wallace taught us new modes of ventilation, new ways to oxygenate patients and positions that were recruiting oxygen and give us a chance to let the virus to run its course so that perhaps we could save as many lives as we could.”
Soon, the training was hands-on. By the first week of April, EAMC had admitted 60 COVID-19 patients.
“So things escalated quickly,” Roberts said.
Auburn’s city council had some contentious meetings and heard a lot from citizens. Some people demanded that the city shut down completely, while others complained incessantly about wearing face masks and social distancing.
Opelika also joined with EAMC to ask area church members not to gather until Lee County had been deemed safe.
“It was just a surreal moment,” Anders said. “What’s happening to us? And what do we do about it? There was no point of reference to pull from, and worst case scenarios were being played out in front of all of our eyes.”
Then Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in. Her April 3 Safer at Home proclamation temporarily shuttered most retail activity and called for mask wearing and social distancing, which gave local leaders the cover necessary to implement the measures locally.
Not that closing local, so-called “non-essential” businesses was easy.
“You know, I think that if I was operating a small business and was depending on that income to feed and care for my family, certainly I would classify that as essential for my family and our welfare,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “… It was an extremely tough thing – not only for us, but for everyone. I don’t know of a person it didn’t impact and, for many of us, it impacted in a significant way.”
Citizens did what they could. Most stayed home as directed, going out for groceries and prescriptions and little else. Others tried to make the best of a bad situation.
As the nurses, doctors and technicians navigated through those long days at EAMC, restaurants and nonprofits banded together to get meals to the employees. Others would gather on the roof of the hospital’s parking garage on Pepperell Parkway and pray for everyone inside.
Easter 2020 came and went with local services performed to empty churches.
Pastor Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika said he wouldn’t reopen until he knew church members would be safe.
“That’s going to have to be a decision by the spiritual leaders of the congregation. Greater Peace will not come back together in a formal meeting, congregational wise, unless I feel certain that the people are safe,” Jones said.