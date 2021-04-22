In March 2020, Auburn High won a Saturday baseball game, and then COVID shut everything down. #resilientLee

Not that closing local, so-called “non-essential” businesses was easy.

“You know, I think that if I was operating a small business and was depending on that income to feed and care for my family, certainly I would classify that as essential for my family and our welfare,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “… It was an extremely tough thing – not only for us, but for everyone. I don’t know of a person it didn’t impact and, for many of us, it impacted in a significant way.”

Citizens did what they could. Most stayed home as directed, going out for groceries and prescriptions and little else. Others tried to make the best of a bad situation.

As the nurses, doctors and technicians navigated through those long days at EAMC, restaurants and nonprofits banded together to get meals to the employees. Others would gather on the roof of the hospital’s parking garage on Pepperell Parkway and pray for everyone inside.

Easter 2020 came and went with local services performed to empty churches.

Pastor Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika said he wouldn’t reopen until he knew church members would be safe.