In person, but at a distance: Auburn and Opelika churches open doors for Easter

Churches across Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities are offering a range of religious services for Easter Sunday, from indoor to outdoor to virtual services.

One year after houses of worship in Alabama shifted to virtual services for Easter Sunday, many churches are looking forward to opening their doors again.

“People need people right now,” said Hunter Hines, the new campus coordinator of the Auburn East Campus of Church of the Highlands. “Being connected is essential.”

Finding ways to sustain community throughout the ongoing pandemic has been “difficult," Hines says, and many churches have been rethinking how they can best serve their communities.

“Zoom was huge for our churches,” Hines said. “Being able to continue small group (meetings) and overcoming other obstacles made this past year doable for us.”

Hines says he is “beyond thrilled” to return to an in-person service for Easter, saying “there’s nothing like it.”