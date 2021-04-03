In person, but at a distance: Auburn and Opelika churches open doors for Easter

Churches across Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities are offering a range of religious services for Easter Sunday, from indoor to outdoor to virtual services.
One year after houses of worship in Alabama shifted to virtual services for Easter Sunday, many churches are looking forward to opening their doors again.
“People need people right now,” said Hunter Hines, the new campus coordinator of the Auburn East Campus of Church of the Highlands. “Being connected is essential.”
Finding ways to sustain community throughout the ongoing pandemic has been “difficult," Hines says, and many churches have been rethinking how they can best serve their communities.
“Zoom was huge for our churches,” Hines said. “Being able to continue small group (meetings) and overcoming other obstacles made this past year doable for us.”
Hines says he is “beyond thrilled” to return to an in-person service for Easter, saying “there’s nothing like it.”
“This Sunday is not a full return to normal, but then again it kind of is,” said Hines, whose church is hosting in-person Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., as well as online. “Being able to open our doors and welcome in people for Easter Sunday services is a huge step for us. We’re hoping people who may not have attended an in-person Sunday service in a while will have some confidence to join us this Sunday.”
Those attending in-person services can expect traditional messages and a sense of community, but guidelines such as pre-packaged communion and pew-spaced social distancing will exist.
“Our mission never wavered, never faltered,” said Margaret Taunton, director of communications for Auburn United Methodist Church. “We always strive to do what’s best for our people. The pandemic has allowed us the opportunity to take a step back and think about how we serve our people.”
The Rev. Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika said that returning to an in-person Easter service “increases our sense of community."
“I’ve learned there is more than the traditional way that we’ve done for many, many years,” Jones said. “We can do things that will still impact the lives of individuals.”
Greater Peace will host an 8 a.m. in-person and live-streamed service on Sunday, in lieu of its typical sunrise and 11 a.m. Easter services, giving families the opportunity to spend time together after the service, Jones said. Masks are required, and social-distancing will be enforced.
Rev. Jones’ Maundy Thursday sermon was entitled "The Extent of God’s Love," and his Sunday sermon will be "Comfort in the Resurrected Christ."
Jones said the various media platforms, including Facebook and live-streaming, allow his church to reach people in about eight different states “consistently,” providing a chance for people to participate in the service without being physically present.
The church also installed a giving app where “now 90% of members give electronically,” and he says the church will continue this after the pandemic.
Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is one of the area's congregations that has decided to go exclusively virtual for Easter Sunday, offering a live-stream at 10 a.m. The message is titled: "A New Life Each and Every Day: Renewal as a Spiritual Practice."
Many houses of worship are offering both virtual and in-person worship opportunities as COVID-19 continues.
For example, St. Michael’s Catholic Church is offering indoor services on Easter at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as well as streaming online.
First Baptist Church of Opelika is hosting indoor traditional services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and contemporary services at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The services will also be streamed online by the church’s media team.
“We have learned to be creative in our creation of community,” said Taunton of Auburn United Methodist. “Pre-pandemic, we thought of community as one thing — meeting together. Now, we’re finding ways and creating ways to create community.”
Auburn United Methodist Church is offering both in-person and online services at 7 a.m. in its sanctuary, 8 a.m. in its chapel, 9:30 a.m. in its Fellowship Hall and 11 a.m. in its sanctuary, as well as an outdoor family service in the Magnolia Street parking lot at 9 a.m.
The in-person gatherings at Auburn UMC are by reservation, with the reservation link on its website at aumc.net. Masks are required throughout the services, ushers will lead social distancing efforts, and a temperature check will be taken at the door.
“To be apart from our members is challenging, no doubt,” Taunton said. “We’re excited to celebrate this glorious occasion in the safest way possible.”