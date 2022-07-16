In sickness and in health: Beauregard husband and wife pledge to fight for each other while both are battling cancer together

Within a two-week timeframe, a husband and wife from Beauregard were blindsided by the discovery that they both have cancer.

The couple, Chris Wright, 57, and Tina Wright, 55, have been married for 36 years and said the news changed everything.

“It just floored us, especially when we found out that both of us had it,” Tina said. “It knocked the wind out of us.”

“Our whole aspect of life has changed,” Chris added. “Now we go day by day. See what tomorrow brings and that’s all we do.”

Chris was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and bone cancer and Tina was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. While battling cancer simultaneously, the Wright couple said they plan to fight for each other.

Strong love

Chris and Tina both grew up in Beauregard and started dating in high school while attending Beauregard High School. Chris was 15 and Tina was 13.

“We’ve known each other our whole lives,” Tina said. “We know each other backward and forward.”

The Wright couple stopped dating for a few years, but found their way back to each other and got married at Tina’s parents’ house on State Route 169 when she was 19 and Chris was 21.

Tia Hobbs, Chris’ younger sister, said the couple is inseparable and people can’t think of one without thinking about the other.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Tina said. “We’ve had our moments, but we stuck in there. A lot of people give up too easy, you know, you got to fight. It’s like I told (Chris), I’ve fought so long to keep us together and I ain’t about to give up now.”

Chris used to own Best Rates Mechanical, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning business, until five years ago when he and his wife started running the Lee County Public Fishing Lake.

The Wright couple said this lake feels like home because they grew up fishing there. While they haven’t been able to go out on the boat to fish as much recently, Tina said they always enjoy talking with the people who come to the lake as well as occasionally fishing from the docks with their nieces, nephews and sisters.

Since the two received their diagnoses, their family has stepped up to help them continue to run the lake. Chris has five sisters and Tina has three sisters who all live nearby in Auburn, Opelika, Valley or Beauregard.

“They have the biggest hearts and are the most giving people I know,” Chris’ sisters wrote. “It pains us to see them in this heartbreaking situation.”

“It’s heartbreaking because he’s my only brother and he’s just been the best brother in the world,” Hobbs said. “So it’s been really tough, but God is a big God and I trust Him completely.”

Diagnosed

Two years ago Chris started having pain throughout his body, specifically his bones, and his primary doctor put him on rheumatoid arthritis medicine. About six weeks ago, he found two knots on the right side of his chest, which were tumors.

Chris said he went to the doctor do get MRI, CT and PET scans and two biopsies. The results showed masses on his right lung, lymph nodes, right ribcage and left pelvis. Stage 4 lung and bone cancer was confirmed.

“I think I personally knew down deep,” Chris said. “It didn’t really affect me until the after effect. Most of it I was prepared for, but (Tina) wasn’t.”

The couple started preparing for what was next in Chris’ cancer journey, and a few days later, Tina went to the doctor for her annual mammogram when the doctor told her she found something and wanted to do an ultrasound and a needle biopsy.

About four days after this annual checkup, the results came back and said she had stage 1 breast cancer.

“They told me that I need to stay a little longer during my mammogram, that they want to do further testing,” she said. “I was by myself because I was just going in to do a mammogram and go home, so when they told me they seen something, I’m like you gotta be kidding me.”

She called her husband to tell him the news and he had the same reaction.

Both sides of the family have a history of cancer. Chris has lost most of his aunts, his grandparents and recently his mother to cancer and Tina has several aunts who have breast cancer, one who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Last week the oncologist found fluid on Chris’ lungs which needs to be removed. Once he has this procedure, he will wait to see if the results come back negative or positive.

If it’s negative, he said he will be able to start radiation treatment and immunotherapy, but if the test comes back positive, he said the doctors will tell him how much time he has left.

“Bone cancer is not curable,” Chris said. If he is able to start treatment, he’ll continually be checked for new tumors.

Tina said that Chris told her he doesn’t want to be a burden but she reminded him of the vows they took on their wedding day – in sickness and in health. She said she plans to take care of him as long as she has breath in her body.

The doctors were able to catch Tina’s cancer early and are now checking to see if it’s genetic. Tina said if it is they will remove both breasts, but if it’s not they will just remove the mass and she’ll go through radiation treatment.

The Wrights are hoping for the best and ask the community for prayer.

Hobbs and other family members created a GoFundMe for Chris and Tina to help raise money for their hospital expenses.

“They’ve done so much for the community and are such loving and giving people,” Hobbs said. “That’s why we started the GoFundMe and just trying to get some awareness. A couple going through this at the same time, it’s just unheard of.”