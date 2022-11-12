In spite of rain, the City of Auburn packs out courtroom for Veterans Day ceremony

A wet Friday morning saw a change in plans for the City of Auburn’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

While the ceremony is normally held at the Veterans Memorial on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Ross Street, rains from Tropical Storm Nicole pushed the event inside the Auburn Courthouse instead.

The courtroom was standing room only as Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, U.S. retired Army Sergeant Maryshay Ray, and Pastor Jeff Damron from Union Christian Church all spoke. The East Samford School Choir performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Land That We Love.” The Auburn High School Junior ROTC presented the colors at the event. Veterans, active-duty service members, and civilians of all ages packed out the room.

“This truly is such an important holiday,” Anders told the crowd during his remarks. “It gives us a chance to take a break from our busy schedules to honor our veterans from all eras in all wars, something we could never do too often, and often do too little.”

Anders took the time thank both veterans and active-duty service members.

“Today, we are joined with communities across our nation to honor each of these men and women for the sacrifice that they’ve made in service for the common good,” Anders said. “For each of our veterans and current service men and women joining us today, I’d like to extend a special thank you for your dedication and contribution to our community and nation.”

Keynote speaker, retired Army Sergeant Maryshay Ray, spoke to the call of the American soldier.

“I’d like to start by thanking all of those among us who despite the risk and sacrifice, raised their hand to defend our beautiful country,” Ray said. “Our veterans, active-duty service members, Guardsmen, and Reservists, your service has helped keep our country and her people safe and free, so thank you.”

Ray also acknowledged the families of soldiers and veterans. She said they help shoulder the weight that service members face.

“To the mothers, fathers, spouses, and children of our military men and women, I thank you,” she said. “Your love and support and resilience are the strength of our great nation, and that must never be taken for granted or forgotten.”

During her speech, Ray also referenced scripture from Isaiah 6.

“In the book of Isaiah, the Lord asks, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ The prophet Isaiah’s response was to volunteer for service by saying ‘Here I am, send me,’ Ray said. “Thankfully, our great nation has always been blessed to have strong men and women with exceptional courage, people willing and able to raise their right hand to say here I am, send me and defend and protect the United States of America whenever our freedoms and our way of life have been threatened.”

Pastor Damron provided the invocation at the Veterans Day ceremony.

“We are so proud of them,” Damron said during his invocation. “We respect them. We honor them and we thank them because they have made our country strong, and they’re models for us even though we fall short of them so often.”

After the service, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial across the street from the courthouse. Patrolman Myron Thornton, who is also a retired Marine, joined Mayor Anders in laying the wreath.