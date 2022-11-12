‘In their memory’: Opelika hosts Veterans Day program

“I appreciate the honor that they’re giving the ones that are serving now and the ones that served and the ones that have fallen while they serve,” said Vietnam veteran Robert Houston.

Houston, 72, of Opelika, served in the Army for nine years.

He enlisted after finishing high school and said he joined a program that was supposed to guarantee he wouldn’t be sent to Vietnam, but that wasn’t the case. While in Vietnam, he was a vehicle operator.

George Dowdy, 65, added that Veterans Day is an important time for veterans to gather and catch up with one another.

Dowdy enlisted in the Army in 1976 following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

He served in the Army for 29 years, served in Operation Desert Storm and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Now he is the Commander of the American Legion Post 18 in Opelika.

Walter Dorsey, 95, is an Opelika native who served in the Navy during World War II starting at the age of 17.

“The war was going on and my brother was fighting in southern France in the Army and I couldn’t wait. I was gonna go save the world,” Dorsey said.

He served for 11 years and was a fireman first class.

Dorsey attended the Opelika Veterans Day Program on Friday with his friend Orrin “Boody” Brown, a 102-year-old WWII veteran.

“I appreciate being remembered,” Dorsey said. “Some of my good buddies that ought to be here today are not. We’re dying out.”

Michael D. Smith, 75, grew up in Auburn, but now lives in Opelika. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 22 and served as a combat medic in the Vietnam War in the 101st Airborne Division.

Smith served four years in active duty then joined the reserves where he served for eight years.

“I can tell you what General William Tecumseh Sherman said during the Civil War, ‘War is hell.’ I don’t ever want to go through that again,” Smith said.

David Heard, 75, of Camp Hill, agreed with Smith and said, “It was hell. I’m blessed to be alive.”

Heard was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War where he served for two years. He was in the infantry on the front lines fighting in the jungles of Vietnam.

“I was fighting in the jungle, sleeping on the ground like a cow every night getting rained on,” Heard said. “Somebody trying to crawl up on you to kill you every night. Basically they wouldn’t let you sleep at night. They’re always messing with you cause they know you’re wore out.”

Heard said he received every award that a soldier could get except for the Purple Heart.

Paying homage

After the breakfast meal, guest speaker Ronald Douglass spoke to the crowd full of veterans.

Douglass, 57, was born in Hartford, Conn., and in 1984 he enlisted in the Army where he served as an infantryman, then military police and later in military intelligence. He spent 12 years in the Army and a total of 26 years in the Department of the Army.

He has been awarded the Korean Defense Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Assault Badge, Driver’s and Mechanic Badge, and other military awards.

Douglass is the commander of the Twin Cities Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 in Opelika and is a 100% disabled American veteran. He has been a member of the D.A.V. for 31 years and helps veterans with their disability claims, education benefits for dependents and finding housing for homeless veterans.

“It’s something that I can give back to my fellow veterans to assist them in their journey in life because they paid sacrifices. They raised their right hand to volunteer to defend this country,” he said.

After being injured in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, Douglass received an honorable medical discharge. This experience allows Douglass to understand how to help other veterans going through a similar situation.

“I can relate because I’m in a (wheel) chair. I was in Iraq, I went to Desert Storm, I got a lot of metal in my body and I’m constantly hurting, but I put my pain aside because I know that some of my brothers and sisters didn’t return. I do this in their memory,” he said.

Douglass lost a close friend in Iraq, Colonel Paul Kelly. Every day Douglass wears a metal band on his wrist with Kelly’s name on it as a reminder to keep his legacy alive.

Kelly was shot down in Iraq in 2006 and has been laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

“Veterans Day to me means it’s a day that we pay homage to my brothers and sisters that served prior to me and the ones that serve today,” Douglass said. “We’re paying respect to all service members past, present and in the future.”

In his speech, Douglass encouraged the audience to make an effort to honor veterans, volunteer to help a veteran in need, befriend a veteran and promote military service to youth.

He also asked the veterans to share their stores to let everyone know what they’ve done for our country.

“Our veterans, the men and women who have worn the uniform whether it be in war or in peace, is so important to our freedom,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We can never thank them enough, so today was just a very small token of our deep appreciation of their service to our country and those that have served, that were willing to serve, we appreciate them.”