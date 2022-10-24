Incoming auto parts supplier, Korea Fuel Tech, to invest $10 million in Auburn facility

Auburn will soon see a new automotive parts supplier move into Technology Park South. The company, Korea Fuel Tech, is expected to invest $10 million into its new facility. They will provide 90 new jobs once they open.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announced the company’s arrival at last Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting.

“We’re very excited about a new company that will be coming to Auburn, Korea Fuel Tech America,” Anders said. “… we welcome them to Auburn and I’m very proud to have them here in our community.”

According to a press release put out by the city of Auburn, Korea Fuel Tech is expected to make eco-friendly fuel parts including carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid automotive fuel systems which will help reduce air emissions. The Auburn location will include injection molding and assembly manufacturing processes. Korea Fuel Tech makes parts for automotive manufactures including Hyundai, Kia, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Porsche.

Korea Fuel Tech will take over the Nikki American Fuel Systems location in Auburn’s Technology Park South. The company also has plans to eventually expand the property.

“It is exciting to see this building located in the center of the Auburn Technology Park South receiving new investment, renovation and ultimately new life,” Anders said in the press release. “Our existing companies are growing as a result of car manufacturers increasing the amount of parts made here in the U.S., and we welcome Korea Fuel Tech America as they become part of our expanding industrial family.”

Korea Fuel Tech is headquartered in Anseong, South Korea. The corporation was founded in 1996. They also have offices in China, India, and Poland.

Howard Kwon, CEO of Korea Fuel Tech America, Inc. said, “Coming to Auburn enhances our ability to localize production of automotive components in the U.S. and better service our customer base.”