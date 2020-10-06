Increase in hospitalizations considered a third peak by EAMC officials

East Alabama Medical Center recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-August and believes it is in the middle of its third peak.
There were 39 virus patients hospitalized Tuesday, the highest number since August 19. Although it isn’t as high as the previous two peaks, EAMC officials believes this is a third peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“It’s not a sharp rise like we saw in April (54 COVID hospitalizations) and July (62 COVID hospitalizations), but it’s been a slow incremental increase going from 15 to 39 hospitalizations over the past 31 days,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “When you have new patients trickling in, but fewer patients being discharged, it just slowly adds up.”
EAMC believes the main reason it is seeing an increase of hospitalization is because of the length of stay, according to Atkinson.
“An average length of stay for non-COVID hospitalizations is about 3 or 4 days,” he said. “Our average length of stay for patients with COVID-19 has been 8.6 days since the pandemic began here on March 16, and it’s not uncommon for some to stay a couple of weeks or more. Improvements in COVID-19 treatment protocols are helping patients fight stronger against the virus.”
Atkinson also noted that the Lee County area did not see a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Labor Day weekend.
“We expected to see an increase in community cases and hospitalizations following Labor Day get-togethers, but the good news is that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the community has dropped each week since Labor Day,” he said.
EAMC saw a fifth straight week of drops for COVID-19 test positivity rate and for calls to its 334-528-SICK last week. The positivity rate fell from 13 percent to 11.5 percent for the week ending on Oct. 2, according to hospital data.
EAMC also remains at a level orange visitation level, meaning the hospital had between 20 and 40 virus patients or the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community was between 5 and 10 percent. Atkinson said the hospital is close to being in a level red visitation level.
“We’re close to being at the red level by virtue of hospitalizations, which could possibly mean no visitors again,” he said. “However, as stated in our guidelines, we may, at our discretion, allow visitors on non-COVID units even during red level restrictions if we feel we can have visitors maintain social distance, and carry out proper precautions during the visit and when entering and exiting the unit.”
