Increase in hospitalizations considered a third peak by EAMC officials

East Alabama Medical Center recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-August and believes it is in the middle of its third peak.

There were 39 virus patients hospitalized Tuesday, the highest number since August 19. Although it isn’t as high as the previous two peaks, EAMC officials believes this is a third peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“It’s not a sharp rise like we saw in April (54 COVID hospitalizations) and July (62 COVID hospitalizations), but it’s been a slow incremental increase going from 15 to 39 hospitalizations over the past 31 days,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “When you have new patients trickling in, but fewer patients being discharged, it just slowly adds up.”

EAMC believes the main reason it is seeing an increase of hospitalization is because of the length of stay, according to Atkinson.

“An average length of stay for non-COVID hospitalizations is about 3 or 4 days,” he said. “Our average length of stay for patients with COVID-19 has been 8.6 days since the pandemic began here on March 16, and it’s not uncommon for some to stay a couple of weeks or more. Improvements in COVID-19 treatment protocols are helping patients fight stronger against the virus.”

