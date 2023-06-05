A local nonprofit group has invited the community to join them at Opelika Bandy Park on Saturday for the annual event “Stop the Violence, Fun and Fellowship Day. “

Starting at 11 a.m., guests will march and rally to align with event’s mission and theme to reduce the violence and “increase the peace.” You’ll have a chance to fellowship, enjoy free food, and participate in outdoor games and activities for all ages. A DJ and youth talent showcase will provide the entertainment.

Several speakers from the community will address gun violence before the event ends at 2 p.m.

“When one gets hurt in a shooting or something like that, it affects all of us,” said Carolyn Morton, the CEO of Samford Community Outreach Group. “Stop the Violence, Fun and Fellowship Day. “

Morton has been hosting this annual event “Stop the Violence, Fun and Fellowship Day” since 2010 in an effort to reduce the violence.

Morton is a survivor of gun violence and the same is true for some of her family members. In 1980, she lost her father to gun violence at age 15. Her daughter survived a 2012 shooting.

“I do social justice and I’m a nonviolent activist as well. This has been on my heart,” Morton said.

Morton has made it her mission to be a voice for peace and to spread awareness about gun prevention, community safety, domestic violence and suicide. She feels a sense of urgency to speak up, especially after recent shootings locally and across the country.

On April 16, a mass shooting broke out at a girl’s Sweet 16 Birthday party in Dadeville. Four people were killed and 32 others were wounded, authorities said.

Oscar Penn, a community volunteer with the Samford Community Outreach Group, said parents pay a critical role in saving “our future generations.”

“We are the village now. We are the ones that gonna have to take hold of these reins and start trying to help change the minds of our young people as far as weapons and the love of life,” Penn said. “We cannot allow the shooting of these young men to become the norm in our community.”

The Transform Alabama organization decided to partner with the Samford group for the first time this year to help provide resources and support to make the event bigger.

Transform Alabama is a political mobilization project that promotes voting in Alabama with intergenerational hip-hop-based strategies. They work to help people understand how laws impact gun violence and how voting ties into the issue.

Transform Alabama cofounder and executive director Adia Winfrey attended the event in 2022. She was moved the work Morton put in to the event.

A this year’s event, speakers will address the root causes of violence and will advocate, educate, motivate and empower the people for the prevention of violence. The goal is to help de-escalate violence at its roots, increase peace, make change, bring hope and strengthen the community.

Other community partners helping with the event include the Opelika Concerned Citizens Group, Lee County NAACP Branch #5038, Auburn-Opelika Mom’s Demand Action, Opelika Housing Authority, People of Action for Community Enrichment, OCM Incorporated and Auburn Ward 1 City councilmember Connie Fitch Taylor.

“We really look forward to continuing to work in Lee County,” Winfrey said. “This is one of our target areas for our organization, so we were really intentional about getting in and building a network. I just love how everything is coming together.”