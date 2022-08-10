Increased security: This year Auburn City Schools will have at least one Auburn school resource officer at every campus

The Auburn Police Department has announced they will now have at least one school resource officer at every Auburn City Schools campus.

Partnering with ACS, Auburn Board of Education and the City of Auburn, the APD decided it was in the best interest of everyone involved to increase security for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful relationship with the schools in Auburn,” Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said in a release. “The responsibility to protect the community, especially our schools, is of the utmost importance and wouldn’t be possible without the support of a number of people. We are also pleased to have a number of veteran officers respond and commit to safeguarding our schools.”

Each of the Auburn SROs have more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer, the release said.

The APD believes the experience of these officers along with their increased presence at the schools will enhance protection of students and staff while fostering relationships between residents and police.

Starting this week as students return to Auburn City Schools, at least one police officer will be assigned to be present during school hours with a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School daily, according to the release.

There are 13 schools in the ACS system including Auburn High, Auburn Junior High, East Samford, Drake Middle, Auburn Early Ed., Cary Woods, Creekside, Dean Road, Ogletree, Pick, Richland, Wrights Mill Road and Yarbrough.

“The Board of Education credits the partnership with the Auburn Police Department and collaboration with the City of Auburn in increasing the number of school resource officers on our campuses,” Auburn City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring said in the release.

“Auburn City Schools is fortunate to receive tremendous support from the City government, the City Manager’s office and Auburn Public Safety Services. Our shared goal is to prevent potential threats and provide advanced campus security for students, staff and schools,” she continued.