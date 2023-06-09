After 47 years, the Indian Pines Golf Course in Auburn has changed its name to Pines Crossing.

The name was revealed Thursday morning during a ceremony at the public 18-hole course on Country Club Drive. The Indian Pines Recreation Authority thought it would be fitting to change the name, because the golf course is undergoing renovations with plans to reopen in November.

Board chairman Cliff Knight said the term Pines connects the golf course, which first opened in 1976, to its history. The term crossing represents the crossing point between Auburn and Opelika.

“We just thought that this is going to be a new course and a new course deserves a new name,” Knight said. “We’re very excited because of what it represents — a new course and then representing us as a community.”

Auburn and Opelika cities owned Pine Crossing before the Auburn University Regional Airport bought 11.6 acres property in 2022 to make way for a runway safety extension.

Knight said representatives from the airport approached them several years ago about needing space for a safety zone extension for the runway. They decided to completely redesign the course and keep 18 playable holes for the public. Pines Crossing is one of just two public golf courses in the Auburn-Opelika region, a community with a love for golfing.

“We thought it was important. It’s a great service to our community,” Knight said. “We thought what a great opportunity to give us an asset that the City of Opelika and the City of Auburn together would be very proud to have.”

Pines Crossing general manager Fred Holton said the transformation will make the golf course a world-class facility. The layout will feature a new practice facility, driving range and short game area.

Land formerly not used has been opened up for play as well. The course size will increase from 6,300 to 7,000 yards.

“Its going to have up to six different teeing areas for different handicaps and skill level players,” Holton said. “I just want to say that I’m proud to be here. It’s really a great day for this facility.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders spoke at the event.

“We think it’s going to be a great, great amenity for our community, for the future, and for people of all ages, stages, incomes and interests who enjoy the game of golf,” Anders said.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said they understand and appreciate the value and benefit of having this golf course in our community.

“It’s an exciting day for all of us. It’s a great day for our community,” he said.

Holton said Pines Crossing’s new redesign would be as good as anything in the South.

“The golf course itself is basically a new design on the same piece of property,” he said. “It’ll be great for high-skill level players. It’ll be great for the general public. It’ll be a really fun golf course.”