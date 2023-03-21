On Saturday morning, a structure fire claimed the life of a 19-month-old child, according to an announcement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:19 a.m., the LCSO received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire in the 300 block of Lee Road 706 in Beauregard, the LCSO release said.

Lee County Deputies, Investigators, Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, State Fire Marshalls Office and ETS all responded to assist.

Deputies said five people were able to escape the fire, but a 19-month-old boy was not able to be saved. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

All other survivors were family members of the infant.

“Although foul play is not expected, the case remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshalls Office and Lee County Investigators,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867).