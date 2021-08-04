Infusions help hold down COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with the total number of hospitalizations continuing to fluctuate between 26 and 24 over the past 10 days.
Meanwhile around the state, Alabama had the highest positivity rate in the nation and continued to have the lowest vaccination rate. There were 1,802 confirmed admitted patients in Alabama hospitals on Wednesday, compared to 179 a month ago.
Of the 29 local COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, 24 had not been vaccinated. Fifteen of them were under the age of 60, and six were under the age of 50.
“We remain in somewhat of a bubble right now as hospitals in other parts of the state are seeing a significant increase,” John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman, said on Wednesday.
He said the peak for Alabama was 3,084 back in January, “so we are over halfway there already.”
The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators at EAMC has held steady at three over the past week.
Atkinson said EAMC’s COVID Infusion Center, which has completed 75 infusions so far this week, has helped keep down the number of hospitalizations. “These infusions have proven to greatly impact patients and have prevented more than 225 hospitalizations in our community so far,” Atkinson said. “Only about 7 percent of patients who have received these infusions have gone on to require hospitalization at EAMC.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had reported 3,399 new confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and its positivity rate of 22.9 percent exceeded the previous high of 22.3 percent in January of 2021.
Call center
As COVID-19 cases increase locally, residents have more and more questions about the virus and what they should do. The call center at EAMC has a new number – 334-528-4YOU (4968) – and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with the following topics:
COVID testing – The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have COVID symptoms, but does not provide PCR testing for travel clearance.
COVID infusions – Those who test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, can schedule that infusion appointment. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations – All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. The call center can direct callers to the location nearest to them.
Note: Those in need of immediate medical attention related to their COVID symptoms should visit their nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.