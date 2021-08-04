Infusions help hold down COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with the total number of hospitalizations continuing to fluctuate between 26 and 24 over the past 10 days.

Meanwhile around the state, Alabama had the highest positivity rate in the nation and continued to have the lowest vaccination rate. There were 1,802 confirmed admitted patients in Alabama hospitals on Wednesday, compared to 179 a month ago.

Of the 29 local COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, 24 had not been vaccinated. Fifteen of them were under the age of 60, and six were under the age of 50.

“We remain in somewhat of a bubble right now as hospitals in other parts of the state are seeing a significant increase,” John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman, said on Wednesday.

He said the peak for Alabama was 3,084 back in January, “so we are over halfway there already.”

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators at EAMC has held steady at three over the past week.

