A county inmate died in custody at the Lee County Detention Center last weekend.

Korey Smith, 36, of Notasulga, was pronounced dead Feb. 25 after he was found unresponsive by corrections deputies around 3:50 pm.

A press release put out by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said: “Corrections deputies and medical staff initiated CPR, utilized an AED (automated external defibrillator) and were assisted by responding OFD paramedics in efforts to revive the inmate but were not successful.”

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigations division was contacted to perform an independent investigation into Smith’s death. This is standard procedure for the county jail in the event of any inmate’s death.

According to the press release, Smith’s body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post-mortem examination.

Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be released to the Lee County District Attorney for presentation to a grand jury.

Smith was originally booked into the Lee County Detention Center on Oct. 5, 2022 by Opelika Police on Possession of Controlled Substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

No other information is available at this time.