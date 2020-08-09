Inner Spark Creative helping local businesses

An Opelika-area advertising agency is using its skills to help support the local community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inner Spark Creative launched Lee County Bounce Back, a free, shop local campaign, about a month ago as a way to help bring money back to local businesses.
“We realized pretty quickly that when all the quarantine was over that businesses were going to need a lot of help to come back,” Joel Moore, Operations Director at Inner Spark Creative, said. “We started brainstorming ideas of what we could do to help facilitate that and that’s kind of where this all came from.”
The campaign is meant to help local businesses and encourage area residents to buy their items locally since Moore feels the COVID-19 pandemic is a life or death situation for many local businesses.
“We’re asking our local shopper,s our local residents to think about it in that context that we’re trying to save the things about Lee County that we love,” Moore said. “Our local boutiques that we shop at or our local coffee shop or our bistro where we like to eat because so many businesses are not going to recover financially after taking as big a hit as they’ve taken.”
The campaign
The Lee County Bounce Back website launched on May 1 and is free for business owners to use.
“They just have to go on the website and create an account and it’s a self-service platform so they can add their information, edit it, put up whatever post they want to put up,” Moore explained.
The website is meant to be used by businesses and consumers. Consumers can visit the website to view a directory of businesses and their current offers while businesses can log on to post offers.
Since its launch date, Inner Spark Creative has received positive feedback from businesses and consumers.
“Every business that we’ve talked to has just been very thankful to us for helping to facilitate this,” Moore said. “Our Facebook page is growing leaps and bounds.”
Inner Spark Creative is also receiving support for the program from local leaders.
“We reached out early on to both the Auburn and Opelika Chamber of Commerce and the city governments and they’re all behind this, trying to help us push it as well,” Moore said.
Leigh Krehling, Community Relations Officer for the City of Opelika, says the city is encouraging its businesses and residents to take advantage of this initiative.
"We are excited about Lee County Bounce Back,” she said. “This is a great way for our community to come together and share information in an effort to help our local businesses. They need our support more than ever right now. Do your part and visit the site for specials and offers right here in your own community.”
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is also supportive of the campaign and the resources it gives to local businesses.
“This program is a win for local businesses as it's a free opportunity to share more about
their business or specials they are currently offering,” Lolly Steiner, President of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. “The citizens of Auburn always rally together and this tool allows our
community to rally behind our small businesses.”
To register and participate in the campaign or to learn more, visit, www.leecountybounceback.com.
