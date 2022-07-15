‘It gives me some kind of peace’: Chambers County deputy killed in the line of duty got to see his unborn daughter’s face three days before crash

The morning of June 20 began like a normal Monday morning for Jasmine Gaddist and her fiancé J’Mar Abel, a 24-year-old Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy — except there was exciting news.

The couple sat down at the kitchen table to eat breakfast as they looked at 4D ultrasound pictures that finally showed the face of their baby girl they’ve planned to name Gianna.

Gaddist and Abel were talking about the pictures and comparing them to their own baby pictures to see who she resembled more. They concluded she looks like Abel.

After breakfast, Abel did his morning routine of stretches and pushups with Gaddist’s four-year-old son Bryson, who giggled with glee trying to mimic him.

Later that day, which was Abel’s two-year anniversary with the sheriff’s department, he was killed in the line of duty while engaged in a car chase pursuing a suspect.

During the chase, there was a sharp curve in the road where Abel struck a ditch and overturned his vehicle, according to police. Bystanders helped get Abel out of the car and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The suspect was stopped near the Georgia state line.

Third Time’s a Charm

Three days before the car crash, Abel and Gaddist, who was seven months pregnant at the time, went to an appointment at AuBaby Ultrasound Boutique in downtown Auburn to get a 4D ultrasound of their daughter Gianna.

This type of ultrasound provides a very realistic image of the baby in flesh color. Katy Maunz, the owner of AuBaby, said you’re able to see all the details of the baby’s face.

Gaddist said she and her fiancé had tried twice before to get a 4D image of Gianna’s face and both times she was either turned towards Gaddist’s back or was asleep.

“We were trying to wake her up,” she said. “We did everything we could and she just wouldn’t budge for us.”

Maunz had Gaddist roll over on both sides and rub her belly to try to get Gianna to move to the right position. In cases like this, Maunz said she tries different tactics including giving the mother a sugary drink or having the mother walk around.

After rescheduling for the third time, Gaddist said she was preparing for disappointment again, but Abel was motivated.

“He was like, ‘No, no third time’s a charm. We’re going to see her this time,’” Gaddist said. “And sure enough when we went in there (Maunz) had the same energy. She was like, ‘Trust me; it usually doesn’t happen this many times. I think today will be the day.’”

Bryson also came to each ultrasound appointment and Maunz said he would sit on Abel’s lap excited to see his little sister.

“J’Mar was just so sweet and patient and just so supportive of Jasmine,” Maunz said. “The third time when they came in and we were able to see everything, he just got so excited. I remember even the first time they came in whenever he got to hear the heartbeat for the first time he got so excited. You could tell that they were just over the moon about this baby.”

As the couple looked at the images, Maunz said they laughed and joked about how much the baby girl resembled Abel. Gaddist said Gianna has her father’s chubby cheeks.

Initially, Gaddist was hoping her daughter would be her “mini me,” but now she hopes she favors Abel.

Before leaving the boutique, Abel, Gaddist and Bryson took a photo with props Maunz provided and Abel held up a sign that said, “I can’t wait to hold you little one.”

“We were able to see her little face and J’Mar was just so excited and so happy and we talked about it the whole weekend really,” Gaddist said. “Even though he physically wasn’t able to see her and hold her, just the fact that I know that he got to see her face for the first time, that just means so much to me.”

Gaddist said she can’t explain how much peace Maunz has given her as she kept trying to capture the 4D image and gave Abel the chance to see his daughter’s face.

High School Sweethearts

Gaddist and Abel first met when they were nine years old in class at Williams Elementary School in Huntsville. They grew up together and stayed close friends ever since.

During freshman year at Columbia High School in Huntsville, Abel’s mother passed away and Gaddist said they became even closer friends and eventually started dating.

The couple split up when they went off to college, but found their way back to each other in 2018 and both ended up in Auburn. Gaddist is attending Southern Union for nursing and Abel got a position at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department.

Eventually, Abel gave Gaddist a promise ring and had plans to officially propose with the wedding ring after Gianna was born.

Since 2018, Gaddist said Abel has been a father figure to her son Bryson.

“Most people who didn’t know us personally didn’t know that Bryson was not biologically his. Their bond is just so tight from when he was a little baby all the way up to this point,” Gaddist said. “J’Mar was Bryson’s best friend. J’Mar was everything to him.”

Gaddist said her son made a Father’s Day gift for Abel at daycare this year and she wishes that he had the chance to see it.

“It’s been pretty hard on (Bryson) right now because, with him being four, he doesn’t quite get the concept fully,” she said.

On June 20 when she received the phone call, Gaddist didn’t think it was real and thought maybe they had the wrong person. She said Abel had prepared her for how a situation like this would go and it went exactly like he explained.

She received the call from Sgt. Dale Clyde from the Auburn Police Division who told her what he knew at the time, came to pick her and her son up and drove them to West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

“I was feeling a lot of emotions. I immediately prayed,” she said. “I had a whole lot of thoughts racing in my head.”

Since the tragedy, Gaddist said the community and especially the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department have “poured out so much love and support.”

“They’re family now,” Gaddist said about the Chambers deputies. “That night actually, that same night as the accident, I knew then that they were going to be my family forever.”

The Chambers deputies are planning to go to the hospital when she goes into labor, and Gaddist said she can’t explain how much it means to her and how much she knows it would mean to Abel.

Maunz said the officers who graduated from the academy with Abel have set up a fund for Gaddist and her children. They are selling bracelets on Etsy with his name on it and all of the proceeds go directly to the family. To purchase one, click here.

Maunz is also collecting baby item donations for Gaddist. Before dropping off the items, call or text AuBaby Ultrasound Boutique at 334-707-2266.