"It has been an honor serving the children of Opelika": Opelika superintendent announces his retirement

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors announced his retirement Wednesday morning.

Neighbors has worked in education for more than 36 years and has worked as the Superintendent of OCS for the past 15 years.

“When I came to Opelika over thirty years ago, I knew it was different and special. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to work in a community that supports education with such commitment and dedication. I have worked hard to embody our mission of educating every child, every day,” Neighbors said in a release from OCS.

Throughout his years in education, Neighbors served as the principal of Opelika Middle School from 1991 until 2001 when he was named the assistant superintendent.

Then in 2007, Neighbors was hired as the Superintendent of Opelika City Schools.

“While I will miss working with our teachers, staff, administrators, and students, I look forward to retirement and spending time with my family.,” Neighbors said in the release. “It has been an honor serving the children of Opelika and I hope my efforts have been helpful in moving our community forward.”

Opelika City Schools said Neighbors will continue to serve as Superintendent until the end of the school year, and details about the search for the position will be announced at a later date.