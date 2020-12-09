‘It’s a blessing’: Hudsons’ Shop With Santa adapts to pandemic, still brings same cheer

Harmoni Groce waved to Santa through the Plexiglas.
Meeting him was a little bit different this year, but it was still great to see him, she nodded.
She was still smiling just as wide behind her mask.
The Hudson Family Foundation hosted its annual Shop With Santa event Wednesday night at Target in Opelika, taking measures for social distancing during the era of COVID-19 but still offering dozens of families with young children like Groce the opportunity to pick out gifts to make the holidays that much more special.
The event, led by Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson and organization co-founder Kim Hudson, brings $100 shopping credit to families per each registered child. There were about 150 children registered this year.
“She loves it. It’s a blessing that I actually get to participate in something like this,” said Groce’s mother, Tiffany Jeter, after putting a basketball in their shopping cart. “They truly are a blessing, and they’re the nicest people ever.”
Wednesday night the event ran in its 11th year, looking a bit unlike previous years under coronavirus safety measures. Families came through to shop on a staggered schedule with two waves coming in an hour apart, and instead of gathering in a corner of the store for storybook readings or songs, families had their chance to visit Santa through his shield in the back of the store as they made their way through.
“We were concerned about how we were going to pull it off — but knew we were going to pull it off somehow,” Kim Hudson said.
The pandemic changed the event, but for the foundation, the same pandemic and its awful effects had organizers bent on bringing a bright moment to families at the end of a challenging year. Jeter works in the restaurant industry and said she had hours cut in half because of the pandemic.
“It was still hard with the second job, too,” Jeter said.
Wednesday night was a blessing, she said.
“I’m thankful that we’re doing it,” said Kim Hudson.
She said there’s something special about the physical shopping experience that the foundation wouldn’t be able to replicate without an in-person event. Children see their parents or guardians put their gifts in the cart and check out with what they want. In that way, providing online gift cards wouldn’t have been the same — and the foundation wanted to make the event happen even with COVID-19 restrictions and concessions.
“We wondered how it was going to look this year, but we knew this was something we were set on making happen,” Tim Hudson said. He’s an Auburn all-timer who played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues and is now part of the Auburn baseball coaching staff.
“This year was the most challenging it’s been trying to get everything in line and the standards met for safety,” he said. “To have the families come out and be able to experience this during this time of year, with what all’s going on, it’s awesome to see.”
Both said they were grateful to the Target location in Tiger Town for hosting the event again, and this year taking steps to implement those safety precautions.
“They very easily could’ve said, ‘Not this year’ — liability-wise, and it’s more work for them,” Kim Hudson said. “They always do go above and beyond what they have to.
“I hope next year we can all gather back there and sing songs and have fun and talk to the kids — but in the meantime we’ll make sure that they get their chance to shop,” she also said.
She said those interested in supporting the foundation can visit HudsonFamilyFoundation.com, and that there are always new needs arising even after big events like this one, and always more ways to help and get involved.
“We’re just happy to have the opportunity to be able to give back and to help so many families at this time of the year,” Tim Hudson said. “This time of the year is tough without a pandemic. To be able to step in and hopefully brighten up their week or their month or their Christmas, it’s going to be pretty special for us to be a part of.”
He added: “It’s exciting seeing a bunch of familiar faces that we’ve seen in years past. It’s always exciting to see new faces and new families coming to be a part of what we have going on. If we can just brighten up one family’s life during this time, it’s worth it. But I think, all of them that come through the doors take part in this, I think they’re touched in one way or another.”
