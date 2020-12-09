‘It’s a blessing’: Hudsons’ Shop With Santa adapts to pandemic, still brings same cheer

“This year was the most challenging it’s been trying to get everything in line and the standards met for safety,” he said. “To have the families come out and be able to experience this during this time of year, with what all’s going on, it’s awesome to see.”

Both said they were grateful to the Target location in Tiger Town for hosting the event again, and this year taking steps to implement those safety precautions.

“They very easily could’ve said, ‘Not this year’ — liability-wise, and it’s more work for them,” Kim Hudson said. “They always do go above and beyond what they have to.

“I hope next year we can all gather back there and sing songs and have fun and talk to the kids — but in the meantime we’ll make sure that they get their chance to shop,” she also said.

She said those interested in supporting the foundation can visit HudsonFamilyFoundation.com, and that there are always new needs arising even after big events like this one, and always more ways to help and get involved.