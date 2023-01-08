‘It’s going to save lives’: East Alabama Health offers new breast cancer detection technology

East Alabama Health has become the second healthcare system in the United States to offer the world’s first 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system, called SoftVue.

This system is FDA approved and was created to address the problem associated with imaging dense breasts. Studies have shown that SoftVue technology is able to identify more cancer with “greater accuracy and potentially fewer biopsies than full field digital mammography alone,” according to EAH.

The first facility to offer this new technology is in Detroit, Mich., near the headquarters of Delphinus Medical Technologies, the company that created SoftVue.

The president and CEO of the company, Mark Forchette, is a graduate from Auburn University who wanted to give back to the Auburn community by offering the system to the local healthcare facility. Forchette graduated in 1981 with a degree in marketing.

Cynthia Lorino M.D., medical director of the Breast Health Center in Auburn, said the center is honored to have the opportunity to use the new technology and to offer better care for patients.

She said women with dense breasts have an increased risk for developing cancer, and mammography misses about 50% of cancers in women with dense breasts.

“We’ve started this protocol to help those patients, so that they don’t wind up with advanced cancers that are not seen on a mammogram,” Lorino said. “It’s a new technology that allows us to see the breast tissue differently than a regular ultrasound and more accurately so that there are less false positives.”

Lorino said this will help detect things a mammogram wouldn’t be able to and will help detect cancer at an earlier stage.

“It’s hopefully going to save lives, and that’s the whole point of all this,” she said.

The SoftVue system has been operational at the Breast Health Center for two months now, and Lorino said it’s been “working out beautifully.”

“The patients are very happy with it,” she said. “It’s an easy test for them and it allows us to look at all of the tissue. We feel more comfortable that we’re able to give the most thorough exam we can to our patients.”

Lorino said they’ve already found things in patients with this system that a mammogram wouldn’t have.

The scan takes about 2 to 3 minutes on average for each breast and is performed on the same day as a mammogram. There is no compression or radiation involved.

“Basically the patient lies on her stomach and the breast is suspended in a warm water bath, which is changed out after each patient so that everything is kept very sanitary,” Lorino said. “It’s a very quick exam for the patient, doesn’t take them long, and for most people it’s very comfortable.”

The imaging ring emits soundwaves that travel through and around the breast capturing images every 2 millimeters, allowing radiologist to get a 360 degree view. The radiologist then reviews the images alongside mammography to determine if further examination is needed.

Lorino expects to see other facilities start using this technology once supply chain issues are resolved.