‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location

It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday.

Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.

The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating.

“It’s the type of menu we were already planning and then it was a coincidence when we found this building,” Tim said.

Many of the regular customers who ate at Sara J’s and came consistently for decades continued coming when it became Susie K’s.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Suzanne said. “Our kids have grown up here, we’ve made a lot of friends (with) everybody that works here and everybody that comes here to eat, so it’s hard walking away.”

Tim and Suzanne have four kids who come in the restaurant to sit down with the groups of regular customers. Suzanne said many have become like family to them.

For many of these customers, the restaurant was not just a place to eat, but a place to socialize, connect with people and build relationships.

Kenneth Graham, 81, Max Waddington, 79, and others made Susie K’s part of their morning routine or weekly tradition.

Graham came for breakfast every morning Tuesday through Saturday at 6 a.m. with a group of about five friends.

“It’s great service and great food. We recommend it all the time,” he said. “It’s just a good family restaurant.”

Graham said he’s sad to see it go and made sure to eat his last meal there Saturday morning.

Waddington has eaten at the restaurant every Friday morning at 8 a.m. for over 10 years with his group of high school classmates that graduated from Opelika High School in 1961.

This breakfast group was formed by Clarence Holly and the classmates first met in the same location when it was Sara J’s. After it closed in 2017 and the Lowerys opened Susie K’s six months later, the group continued to meet there.

This group of classmates is also part of a larger group called ROMEOs, Retired Opelika Men Eating Out, which meets every Wednesday for lunch.

“I schedule here every other month. It’s one of our favorite places, if not the most favorite because it’s so congenial and they give us special menus,” Waddington said. “They will build anything that you want. We have a special sandwich that is called a Clarence sandwich, which they did not have when we started.”

He said this sandwich was created by Clarence Holly and consists of bacon, an egg over easy, tomato and mayonnaise. Susie K’s adopted it and named it their breakfast sandwich.

Waddington and seven others met for the last time at Susie K’s on Friday to eat and say goodbye to the staff.

The breakfast group has formed a relationship with their usual waitress Lorena da la Torre and they even exchanged Christmas presents this year. Waddington said da la Torre gave each member a little stocking with candy kisses, candy canes and Mexican candy inside.

“Lorena is an outstanding waitress, and she knows everything that we want. She knows how to cater to us,” he said.

After making the announcement on Facebook, Tim said many customers reached out to tell them how much they’ll miss the restaurant and many left comments on the post.

“My sweet baby had his first pancake at Susie K’s Restaurant. We will definitely miss it!” one said.

“Loved eating here after church on Sunday’s. Sad to see it go,” another wrote.

“No! There is no where for breakfast quite like Susie K’s. Guess we have to find a new Saturday morning spot,” said another.

Tim said they had to close the physical location because of the current state of the economy and the increase of the cost of everything from supplies to wages.

“Even some of the suppliers are even saying it’s just gonna get worse. It’s not getting any better anytime soon,” he said. “It’s definitely a hard decision.”

The Lowerys will continue to operate their other restaurant Next Level Café located at 1006 1st Avenue in Opelika and will continue operating Susie K’s catering. They plan to keep both going as long as they are able to.

“We’re looking at possibly adding some to-go options through Next Level to pick up casseroles and stuff,” Suzanne said.

To contact the catering service, visit the Susie K’s Facebook page.