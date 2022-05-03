'It’s not Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Presbyterian': Thursday event is for anybody who wants to pray

The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika.

The first Thursday in May was designated as the National Day of Prayer by President Ronald Reagan, who signed it into law in 1988. This day was previously observed on July 4 and was established by President Harry Truman in 1952.

Laura Fuller, one of the three organizers for the Lee County event and Mayor Gary Fuller’s wife, said this is an event for everyone in the community of all denominations to come to pray and praise God.

“It’s not Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Presbyterian,” Fuller said. “It’s all believers in Jesus Christ coming out and exalting our Lord.”

Fuller said the event will last about 45 minutes and there will be tents and chairs set up for those who attend.

Fuller said hundreds of people usually come to this event each year, and she urges those who plan to attend to arrive early. In case there is not enough room under the tents, she also encourages individuals to bring an umbrella and lawn chair.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will read proclamations and pray for each city, different pastors will pray for the state, county and world, and the choir from Power of Praise Church of Deliverance will lead worship songs.

This prayer and praise gathering will also be broadcast live over the radio on Halleluiah 1520 AM and Praise 88.7 FM for those who would like to listen at home or in their car.

“It’s just a way that we can praise our Lord," Fuller said. "Being near Auburn University where they’ll have 80,000 plus fans come out and cheer for their home team, I think as Christians we need to publicly come out and praise our Lord and Savior."

She believes the nation is always in need of prayer and that it’s important for Christians to take advantage of the freedom to pray in public and show honor to God.

Fuller has worked with Bill White and Larry Torbert every year for almost 30 years to organize the local observance of National Day of Prayer.

White, a State Farm agent in Opelika, said things happen when God’s people pray, and that God calls His people to pray.

“His church should be a house of prayer,” White said. “We are firmly committed to the importance of that especially. It seems like every year we say this, that it’s more needed now than ever, and it’s certainly true again this year.”

White said it’s important for the body of Christ to be unified together for a purpose and to forget denomination labels.

Torbert, pastor of Power of Praise Church of Deliverance in Opelika, said there’s power and strength when a group of people come together in prayer.

“The Bible says that Jesus said that 'when two or three are together in my name I’m in their midst,'” Torbert said. “One person can do great things, but multiple people can do mighty things.”

If it's raining on Thursday, the event will be moved inside the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 301 Eighth St., in Opelika.