Itching to serve: Local WWII veteran Bruce Ross was eager to get out on the Eastern Front

Living in the 21st century, it can be easy to forget that close to 80 years ago, World War II was won by young men in their teens and early twenties. Such was the case with Bruce Ross, a retired master sergeant who lives just outside of Opelika. Now 94 years old, Ross was just 17 when he signed up to fight in WWII.

Ross says his family had moved from Atlanta to Albany, Ga., about the time the war started. While Ross is hazy about what year he joined the Army, he says he followed the lead of his older brother who had been drafted, and his father, who at 41, was called back in to fight against the Axis forces.

Ross said even though he had to have his mother’s signature to sign up, he knew he wanted to join the Army.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get in until I got a signed letter from my mother,” Ross said. “I was hoping something would happen every day. I was sure hoping God would give me permission to get in.”

Eventually Ross got his mother’s signature and dropped out of high school to join the military. He went on to serve 20 years in the United States Army. Ross served in intelligence and reconnaissance on the Eastern Front in Germany, both during WWII and on assignment after the war ended.

“I was pretty damn good out on the battlefield looking for stuff,” he said regarding his MOS.

After his first tour of duty in WWII, Ross went back home to Albany. At 20 years old, he was determined to finish his education. He went back to school in Americus, Ga., with the intention of earning his GED. Ross said he did so well on the GED test — much to his own surprise — that they gave him a diploma instead. He then re-enlisted in the Army and went back to Europe to help with clean up after the war.

Ross says that while the young German men didn’t like the U.S. soldiers, often older residents would work with them.

“The older people got along with us, and sometimes it was just like your mama and your father,” he said. “You could find a house and if they needed money they would wash your clothes for you for a reasonable price, washed, pressed, and ready to go in about three days.”

Ross recounts one story in particular of a famer working with his platoon while he was serving in Deggendorf, Germany. The farmer reported something strange going on in a barn and Ross’ platoon was called in to investigate. Ross said the platoon sergeant quickly realized there were German soldiers hiding in the barn.

“He said ‘Okay, you got 10 minutes to get out of the barn before we blow it,’” Ross said. “A German yelled back ‘You ain’t got anything that can even touch this barn! All you got is rifles, pistols, and bazookas!’”

Ross said his platoon sergeant then warned the German soldiers they also had a tank just a few miles down the road.

“The tank started rolling up the road there,” Ross said. “Before that tank got to where the first tread squeak started, here they come flying out of that barn!”

Ross said he led the captured Germans back to camp and about an hour later the platoon sergeant showed up with a stash of munitions that had been hidden in a manure pile in the barn.

“That was a was a good day,” Ross said. “We were in Bavaria, and we covered everything in Bavaria, I don’t care if it was a snake trail. If we saw something that looked like it’d been used, we went down it.”

Ross says after he returned to the United States, he had it pretty easy. While his time in the Army had its up and downs, he eventually retired as a master sergeant. He met his wife Joanne before his second deployment to Europe. They went on to have four kids.

Ross said he was happy when WWII ended and ultimately enjoyed his career as a soldier.

“We were very happy because we didn’t like going out there and going down those roads and once in a while somebody taking a shot at us,” he said. “But I enjoyed my time in the Army. I enjoyed it, really. And even when the bad people were trying to hurt me, at the end somehow I always came out on top.”

After retiring from the Army, Ross went on to work several different jobs. Notably he worked with young kids at a juvenile detention center for two years, and then as a repair man.

Ross has been married to his wife Joanne for 70 years. She just turned 90 in September. They have one son, Glenn, and three daughters, Lynda, Vicky, and Teresa. Ross also has several grand kids and great grand kids.

Despite his long career in the Military, Ross is surprisingly nonchalant regarding Veteran’s Day.

“Veteran’s Day to me is a day off, that’s what it is,” he said. “I’m in the VFW and the big old parades and things like that. I do what I can for my country and help the people out there. We’ve got some good men in there and we’ve got some good men at our post. But I don’t get teary on it.”

However, when asked if he has any advice for today’s young men and women considering a career in the Army, Ross has a simple message.

“Be safe,” he said. “You can do that in lots of ways, but there’s always someone sneaking around there.”