'It'll pay off someday, Mom': Les Snead watched the NFL draft as a boy, and today he's the Rams' GM

Every week, she watches the Rams and every team in the Rams' division as well. Along with the games, she also watches every Rams’ press conference.

She even has a group of about a dozen people who come over and watch, but Pam has strict rules for her guests when the game is on.

“Nobody can talk, you can’t complain, and you can’t be negative,” Pam laughed. “If there is time for one more play, then I know we’re going to win. Now, if we’re four scores behind, and there’s 43 seconds, you can just go on home.”

Usually, when work isn’t quite as busy, she might go to a few games in-person, and when the playoffs come on, she always attends those.

This year she just watched the playoff games on TV, but said there wasn’t a doubt in her mind that she would be at the Super Bowl to support her son.

And while all of Eufaula won’t be able to attend the Super Bowl, Les knows that his hometown will be supporting him just like they have since the beginning.