It's back!: Mrs. Story's Dairy Bar reopens in Opelika

“It was disappointing when it closed," Van Riggs said, "but I was hoping they would be able to get back and reopen.”

Riggs, 37, started coming to the dairy bar since he was in college and fell in love with the unique restaurant.

“They specialize in hotdogs and milkshakes and there aren’t a lot of places like that around,” he said.

Jack Hill, 32, has been coming to the restaurant for as long as he can remember. When he found out yesterday that Story's was reopening, he knew he had to stop by.

“I couldn’t believe it closed because it’s always busy,” he said.

During the closure, Boothe and her husband Blake continued to work toward reopening.

They completed some cosmetic changes, including painting the building and getting new signs, and they also conducted interviews to hire and train new staff.

“Continuing the family business means everything, Boothe said. "We’re excited to be able to reopen and keep it in the family. We hope one day we can pass it on to our children.”

Mrs. Story Dairy Bar, at 1900 Pepperell Parkway, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.