It's back!: Mrs. Story's Dairy Bar reopens in Opelika

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
Before the store officially reopened on Monday at 11 a.m., the parking lot was full and a line stretched almost to the street.
“I’m so happy I don’t have to go hungry anymore," said Vicky Helton, 64. "I eat up here three to four times a week.”
Helton arrived at Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar at 10 a.m. ready to buy a hotdog and milkshake.
“I’ve been eating here ever since the '60s when I was a little girl,” she said. “When high school friends come to town, this is where we come.”
The family-owned business was founded by Dan and Annie Story almost 70 years ago and has stayed in the family. Almost three years ago, ownership passed down to Blake and Amber Boothe.
In August 2021, the shop was forced to close due to being short staffed and having employees come down with COVID.
“Everyone was heartbroken when we had to close, but the community has been very supportive,” Amber Boothe said. “We’re very excited to be serving Lee County and the surrounding area again.”
Boothe said she knew that in August the closure was just going to be temporary.
“It was disappointing when it closed," Van Riggs said, "but I was hoping they would be able to get back and reopen.”
Riggs, 37, started coming to the dairy bar since he was in college and fell in love with the unique restaurant.
“They specialize in hotdogs and milkshakes and there aren’t a lot of places like that around,” he said.
Jack Hill, 32, has been coming to the restaurant for as long as he can remember. When he found out yesterday that Story's was reopening, he knew he had to stop by.
“I couldn’t believe it closed because it’s always busy,” he said.
During the closure, Boothe and her husband Blake continued to work toward reopening.
They completed some cosmetic changes, including painting the building and getting new signs, and they also conducted interviews to hire and train new staff.
“Continuing the family business means everything, Boothe said. "We’re excited to be able to reopen and keep it in the family. We hope one day we can pass it on to our children.”
Mrs. Story Dairy Bar, at 1900 Pepperell Parkway, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.