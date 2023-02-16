The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office and Auburn University are bringing a high-tech health care alternative to rural Chambers County.

Auburn University recently installed an OnMed virtual care station in LaFayette to help provide residents with quick and convenient health care services without having to drive to Opelika or Valley. The automated health care station is set to give patients private, real-time visits with doctors and nurses through a virtual setting.

The station is set to open for service in April.

According to LaFayette Fire and EMS Chief Jim Doody, OnMed can take care of 85-90% of anything that can be done at a regular doctor’s office.

“This thing is absolutely amazing, what it can do,” Doody said. “It’s basically telehealth on steroids.”

As a telehealth unit, the OnMed care station allows residents to meet with medical care professionals via a video link. The doctor then instructs the patient in how to check their vitals using onboard equipment like thermometers, stethoscopes, and blood pressure monitors. They then diagnose patients the same as in a normal doctor’s visit. Prescriptions can also be written on site and sent to the patient’s pharmacist.

“They can look at if you have the flu or strep throat or if you have an ear infection, rash, things like that that they can do in a typical exam,” said Rachel Snoddy, Chambers County Extension Coordinator. “It’s really neat technology and yes, it can do all of those things.”

The OnMed care station is part of a multi-disciplinary health care effort that Auburn University is rolling out in LaFayette. Through Auburn’s Rural Health Initiative, the colleges of Pharmacy, Nursing, and Human Sciences will also provide medical services at the new Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center where the OnMed care station is located.

According to Hollie Cost, assistant vice president of University Outreach and Public Service, those services will include nutrition-based health and wellness education, and speech and hearing evaluations, among other offerings.

“We’ve developed this community health and wellness center in concert with the community members, so we feel like the services that we’re offering relate directly to their needs and interests,” Cost said. “We also have a variety of faculty members from different disciplines who are interested in engaging their students. So, we’ll be setting up clinical hours for some of these students.”

Cost said the university’s Rural Health Initiative is meant to combat health disparities and lack of healthcare access across the state. Auburn launched the initiative in LaFayette in part because of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the town. Higher than average cases of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity also played a part in the decision to start in LaFayette.

“What we’re hoping to do is just to address these needs in the community,” Cost said. “I feel really confident with the team that we’ve put together and with the resources that we have that we can truly make it happen.”

The LaFayette OnMed site is one of just four in the country. While another OnMed station was also opened at Tuskegee University in Nov. 2022, this is the first to be initiated through Auburn University.

The LaFayette location is considered a pilot project for Auburn. If it goes well, University Outreach and Public Service plans to open more across the state. They have already requested a grant from the USDA to provide funding for 10 other potential OnMed locations across East Alabama over the next three years.

“We’re thrilled so far with the telehealth station model and we’re looking at that model to establish proof of concept,” Cost said. “We’re looking at the technology as an option because that can bring these resources into communities whereas it was challenging to actually locate maybe physicians practices within a community.”

Doody echoed Cost’s analysis on the value of OnMed for rural communities.

“It’s not just important to LaFayette and the surrounding areas, this is important to all rural communities throughout the United States,” he said.

While the care station and clinic are not fully operational yet, demonstrations are currently available to help familiarize residents with the technology. The first 60 days of service at the station will be completely free to the public. An open house for the community health and wellness center is planned for April 21.

The OnMed station is located in the new Chambers County Community Health and Wellness Center at 404 Ninth Ave. Southwest in LaFayette.