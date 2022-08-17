'It's crazy out there': Morning shooting on I-85 in Auburn followed by second interstate shooting in Troup County

One northbound lane of I-85 is now clear to allow motorists to pass the crime scene at mile marker 53 in Auburn, where a motorist was shot around 6:45 a.m.
At the scene, there is a canopy over a vehicle blocking part of the interstate.
About an hour after that shooting, a second interstate shooting was reported in Troup County and officials are saying the two shootings are likely connected.
William Brand was driving from LaGrange on I-85 and saw police working the scene in Auburn.
“I was coming up and saw a lot of law enforcement, unfortunately, walking, and a canopy over one of the vehicles,” he said. "It is very concerning, road rage, it’s crazy out there like that.”
Taylor Newton was also driving south on I-85. She called both of the interstate shootings on Wednesday morning "scary."
“Hopefully they're gonna find the person or the people that are responsible,” Newton said. “I'm glad to see that there were so many cops out there. There were quite a few people on foot and in cars, so I guess they're doing all they can.”According to John Atkinson, director of public relations for East Alabama Health, the person shot on I-85 in Auburn was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
As a result, traffic was snarled along South College and East University as motorists tried to work their way through town during the closure, but no major issues were reported in either Auburn or Opelika.
According to Atkinson, ambulance services were working around the traffic issues.
“They're able to get around with the ambulance,” he said. “They're able to bypass traffic as needed. They were making up alternate routes to get places as needed so it's not really having an impact on us.”
Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools said there was no impact on schools "other than major traffic delays around the city due to rerouting."
In Troup County, the sheriff's office is investigating the second shooting, which occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker, according to a report from the Troup County Sheriff's Office.
People are also reading…
Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there is a “very high possibility” that the two I-85 shootings that occurred on Wednesday morning are connected.
The victim from Troup County Ga. was not injured, according to Smith, but bullet slugs were recovered from the vehicle. Smith said the scene near mile maker 23 has been cleared and the suspect was heading northbound.
Troup County investigators ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or thinks they have seen the suspect's vehicle to call them at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.