 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

'It's crazy out there': Morning shooting on I-85 in Auburn followed by second interstate shooting in Troup County

  • 0

One northbound lane of I-85 is now clear to allow motorists to pass the crime scene at mile marker 53 in Auburn, where a motorist was shot around 6:45 a.m.

At the scene, there is a canopy over a vehicle blocking part of the interstate.

About an hour after that shooting, a second interstate shooting was reported in Troup County and officials are saying the two shootings are likely connected.

William Brand was driving from LaGrange on I-85 and saw police working the scene in Auburn.

“I was coming up and saw a lot of law enforcement, unfortunately, walking, and a canopy over one of the vehicles,” he said. "It is very concerning, road rage, it’s crazy out there like that.”

Taylor Newton was also driving south on I-85. She called both of the interstate shootings on Wednesday morning "scary."

“Hopefully they're gonna find the person or the people that are responsible,” Newton said. “I'm glad to see that there were so many cops out there. There were quite a few people on foot and in cars, so I guess they're doing all they can.”

According to John Atkinson, director of public relations for East Alabama Health, the person shot on I-85 in Auburn was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
All northbound traffic was redirected onto South College Street in Auburn while police continued to work the scene just north of the Moores Mill Road bridge across I-85.
In Auburn, the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed beyond Exit 51 for most of the morning after the shooting, which occurred near mile marker 56.

As a result, traffic was snarled along South College and East University as motorists tried to work their way through town during the closure, but no major issues were reported in either Auburn or Opelika.

According to Atkinson, ambulance services were working around the traffic issues.

“They're able to get around with the ambulance,” he said. “They're able to bypass traffic as needed. They were making up alternate routes to get places as needed so it's not really having an impact on us.”

Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools said there was no impact on schools "other than major traffic delays around the city due to rerouting."

In Troup County, the sheriff's office is investigating the second shooting, which occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker, according to a report from the Troup County Sheriff's Office. 

People are also reading…

Around 7:56 a.m., according to the report, a driver called 911 after his vehicle was struck by gunfire from a Black man driving an older white Cadillac driven by what he believed was a black male.

Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there is a “very high possibility” that the two I-85 shootings that occurred on Wednesday morning are connected.

The victim from Troup County Ga. was not injured, according to Smith, but bullet slugs were recovered from the vehicle. Smith said the scene near mile maker 23 has been cleared and the suspect was heading northbound.

Troup County investigators ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or thinks they have seen the suspect's vehicle to call them at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

 
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Violence in Mexico: President under fire for security strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert