'It's crazy out there': Morning shooting on I-85 in Auburn followed by second interstate shooting in Troup County

William Brand was driving from LaGrange on I-85 and saw police working the scene in Auburn.

“I was coming up and saw a lot of law enforcement, unfortunately, walking, and a canopy over one of the vehicles,” he said. "It is very concerning, road rage, it’s crazy out there like that.”

Taylor Newton was also driving south on I-85. She called both of the interstate shootings on Wednesday morning "scary."

“Hopefully they're gonna find the person or the people that are responsible,” Newton said. “I'm glad to see that there were so many cops out there. There were quite a few people on foot and in cars, so I guess they're doing all they can.”

According to John Atkinson, director of public relations for East Alabama Health, the person shot on I-85 in Auburn was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.