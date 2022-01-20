"It's going to be a long haul": Lee County Santa Claus battles cancer

Lee County residents are being asked to help a local Santa by making donations to help pay for his medical expenses.

David Cargill of Opelika, a former police officer who has played Santa for nearly 40 years, is fighting cancer and recovering from surgery.

On Tuesday, doctors at UAB removed a malignant tumor from his nose, and last year he had a tumor removed from his mouth.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said his wife, Nancy Cargill. “It’s just going to be a long haul.”

Friends say that most people in the community can either remember going to see Cargill during Christmas or taking their children to tell him their Christmas wishes.

He would play Santa at local events and even go in costume to people’s homes.

The Cargills have two sons, Brantley, who still lives in Opelika, and Chris, who lives in Orange Beach, Ala.

“He just enjoyed it. That was something special and was always just part of this family,” Nancy Cargill said. “It’s hard to describe because it’s always been a normal thing in our house. He hopes and prays that he can get back to doing that again.”