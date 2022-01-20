"It's going to be a long haul": Lee County Santa Claus battles cancer

Lee County residents are being asked to help a local Santa by making donations to help pay for his medical expenses.
David Cargill of Opelika, a former police officer who has played Santa for nearly 40 years, is fighting cancer and recovering from surgery.
On Tuesday, doctors at UAB removed a malignant tumor from his nose, and last year he had a tumor removed from his mouth.
“I don’t know how to describe it,” said his wife, Nancy Cargill. “It’s just going to be a long haul.”
Friends say that most people in the community can either remember going to see Cargill during Christmas or taking their children to tell him their Christmas wishes.
He would play Santa at local events and even go in costume to people’s homes.
The Cargills have two sons, Brantley, who still lives in Opelika, and Chris, who lives in Orange Beach, Ala.
“He just enjoyed it. That was something special and was always just part of this family,” Nancy Cargill said. “It’s hard to describe because it’s always been a normal thing in our house. He hopes and prays that he can get back to doing that again.”
Besides playing Santa every Christmas, Cargill, 79, was an Opelika Police Officer for many years and later he worked for City Hall. His wife said he retired in 2001.
“A lot of parents may not know him by name, but they’ll know him by his picture from when they took their kids to see him,” said Linda Caudill, a family friend from Opelika.
She met the Cargill family through church at Pepperell Baptist when she was a teenager and has been friends with them for years.
“He’s been Santa for my two nieces and my nephew, and he was a wonderful Santa,” Caudill said. “He was very believable, very realistic and very calm with the kids.”
Caudill decided to set up a GoFundMe account to help Cargill and his family with the medical and care expenses and to provide an opportunity for the community to show how much they care about him.
“David has had some health issues lately and has had to do a lot of traveling back and forth to Birmingham,” Caudill said. “The medical bills, the traveling and the hotel can really add up quickly.”
She is asking the community for support and to show Cargill that they appreciate all that he has done for Lee County.
The site to donate is: https://gofund.me/5a748bd2, or search David Cargill.