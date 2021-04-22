'It's going to hit us hard': Comparing notes in early 2020 helped leaders brace for pandemic. #resilientLee

The first serious reports of COVID-19’s spread out of China came in early winter of 2019 and by New Year’s Day 2020 it was becoming apparent that it would spread around the globe.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders attended an event on the Auburn University campus in late February at the new Horton-Hardgrave building. He sat next to Auburn University President Jay Gogue.

They share responsibility for the health and well-being of nearly 90,000 people and businesses in the city and on campus. They chatted, as they normally would.

“I was sitting next to Dr. Gogue and he said, ‘Ron, what are y’all thinking about the virus?’

“I said, ‘Well … we haven’t had any meetings about it, we haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it.’

“He said, ‘Well, I would encourage you to start looking ahead. Our people are telling us that this is about to hit us, and it’s going to hit us hard.’”

Down the road, the staff at East Alabama Medical Center had been tracking the progress of the coronavirus since January, relying on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Alabama Department of Public Health and other sources.