Its inventory ruined in the downtown Opelika fire, Southern Crossing prepares a move to Eighth Street

After the July 21 fire in Opelika, Valerie Smith had a hard time believing that everything inside her business, Southern Crossing, was ruined.

“Poor Chief Boyd had to tell me three different times that it was a total loss because I just wasn't comprehending it,” Smith said, referring to Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd.

Southern Crossing has been a staple in downtown since the 1995, offering home decor, home fragrances and clothing, gifts and accessories for women, men and children.

As Valerie and her husband Mike wandered through the store with the insurance adjuster, they were struck by both the smell and how quickly mold had set in.

“I'm talking live mold spores,” Smith said. Fabric products, including stuffed animals, were covered in it.

“There's a blanket of gray mold covering two of them on a display and a little green sprout where lavender sprouted from the water and the moisture,” she said. “It's crazy. I've got the pictures. It is nuts.”

Smith said she started shopping at Southern Crossing while she was a student at Auburn University. Some of the women in the ownership group were her advisors to her sorority.

In 2013, she moved back to Auburn with her husband, Mike. She became half owner of Southern Crossing in 2015 and took full ownership a year later.

“My husband was a PE teacher and coach when we first moved here," Smith said, "but then it quickly became our livelihood, and we invested a lot into it.

They have run the store ever since.

The night the fire broke out at Maffia’s, the Smiths had their phones on silent while they slept.

“The dog woke me up needing to go out to the potty like he normally does about 7:14 am,” Smith said. “I looked down at my phone beside me to see what time it was, and I saw from the home screen that it said I had 69 text messages.

"I knew something had happened. I could see the words “are y'all okay,” “fire,” “Southern Crossing,” and I even saw a picture and it was Maffia’s on fire. And I was just like, total shock, total panic.”

When she got to downtown Opelika, she was overwhelmed by the compassion of Boyd and the fire department.

“They're the real heroes, and I cannot believe that they contained the actual fire to one building,” Smith said. “We always said, y'all know if the thing catches fire down here this whole strip will go up because these buildings are so old and all this original wood. I mean, we really are just amazed at how they did.”

She said another act of kindness came when Opelika Main Street proposed a new location for her business.

The new space will be a part of Main street's incubator program at 108 S. Eighth St., in the former Heritage Gifts and Gourmet building.

“We're going to be going into Opelika Main Street, the new office that they're refurbishing there,” Smith said. She said Opelika Main Street board president Melissa Munford and director Ken Ward made the offer.

The new location will act as a pop-up with no set hours. For the time being, she said, she is focusing on buying merchandise and making that available to customers.

She said she tried selling things through social media messaging for a short time, but that it got overwhelming very fast.

“We realized after that that we probably did need to go ahead and make a decision about having a presence somewhere besides our home, and we wanted it to definitely be in downtown Opelika because that's our home and that's where our loyal customers have always shopped,” she said.

In the meantime, the Smiths have begun doing Facebook live events to sell products. The first streaming was this past Monday, she said, and it was “very successful!”

Southern Crossing’s new location will open in October, with pop-up appearances throughout the holiday season.

For more on Southern Crossing, visit https://www.southerncrossingopelika.com/