'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire (copy)

The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21.

“The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Around 1 a.m. that Thursday morning, a citizen noticed smoke coming from Maffia's Italian Restaurant on South Railroad Avenue and called 911.

“Because they called as soon as they did and because of the proximity to downtown, I think our guys were on the scene in a minute and 40 seconds, which makes all the difference in the world,” Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said.

The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Emergency Management Agency helped close off streets and set up a perimeter while Opelika and Auburn Fire Departments worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire completely destroyed Maffia’s and caused damage to Southern Crossing and the Gallery on Railroad, the businesses on either side of it.

No one was in the building at the time, and Boyd said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Opelika Police Capt. Jonathan Clifton said it will likely be classified as undetermined.

Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting. the City recognized the first responders who worked to control the downtown structure fire.

Ken Ward, the executive director of Opelika Main Street, presented plaques to the entitites involved, including Boyd and the Opelika Fire Department, Battallion Chief Dow Sport and the Auburn Fire Department, Rita Smith and the Lee County EMA, and Clifton and the Opelika Police Department. The City also recognized Mike Hilyer, director of Public Works, who was not present.

“These leaders in our community came to our rescue and came to downtowns rescue,” Ward said. “They made a bad situation – what could have been an extremely terrible situation – manageable and was able to save our downtown and save many of our great historic buildings here.”

Ward said theses responders ensured that downtown Opelika would continue to be a thriving place in the community.

Others recognized included Fire Medic Michael Kendrick, Firefighter Michael Bass, Firefighter John Manley, Fire Medic Sgt. Henry Williford, Fire Medic Seth Higgins and Firefighter Phillip Bell of the Opelika Fire Department; Capt. Roger Collier, Capt. John Peeks and Battalion Chief Tracey Johnson of the Auburn Fire Department; and Lt. Richard Converse of the Opelika Police Department;

“We are very appreciative of your service to our downtown, service to our community, and it shows just how strong of a community we have here in Opelika,” he said to the responders. “We’re blessed here in this community and in this county to have people like y’all that come and risk your lives to help save ours and save our great community.”

Fuller said he regrets the loss of Maffia's and the damage to the other businesses but knows the city will recover “because our people are resilient and strong.”