The worst kept secret in Auburn has officially been announced: Buc-ee’s will open its new travel center April 10 at 6 a.m.

The news comes from a press release put out by the company on Wednesday, confirming rumors that had been spreading on social media this week. Buc-ee’s Auburn is located along I-85 just off exit 50 at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard. The travel center is a massive 53,470 square feet and has 120 gas pumps on site.

“The new travel center also offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years,” the press release said.

The company is also known for its Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s in the release. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Along with its opening, Buc-ee’s is also bringing 200 new jobs to Auburn. Pay rates are typically between $17 and $20 an hour.

While doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. on April 10, there will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. the same day. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, City Councilman Tommy Dawson, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap, and Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English among others are expected to attend the grand opening.

Buc-ee’s first broke ground in Auburn in October 2021 and has been a hotly anticipated business for the Auburn-Opelika community.