'It's put up or shut up': It's graduation weekend at Auburn, then 'real life is about to start'

Auburn held its summer commencement ceremony on Friday, as families of summer graduates gathered in Neville Arena for the conferral of degrees and a keynote speech by Jay Price, an Auburn alumnus and CEO of Southern Veterinary Partners.

In his first commencement address as university president, Chris Roberts congratulated students on their achievements.

“As the prior dean [of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering], I always supported graduation every semester because it allowed me to personally congratulate each student as they walked across the stage,” Roberts said. “When I became president this spring, I promised myself I would continue this tradition. So tomorrow, you will be the first group of students that I’ve had the honor of congratulating as president.”

Roberts then introduced Price as the keynote speaker.

“These are challenging times,” Price said. “This makes your accomplishments at Auburn even more special. Your tenacity and determination to succeed have gotten you here today. I speak for the entire Auburn family when I offer you well-deserved congratulations.”

Following the commencement address and the conferral of degrees, new Auburn alumni walked outside to celebrate with friends and family.

“Maybe being a student-athlete, it’s definitely different than others,” said Marquis Burks, 22, a defensive tackle for the football team who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. “Real life is about to start, and it’s put up or shut up, so I’ll use the knowledge that Auburn taught me, prepared me for, and do my thing.”

During the weekend ceremonies, Auburn will award 1,424 degrees, including 152 doctoral degrees, 341 master’s degrees and 909 bachelor’s degrees.

Here are the times for the ceremonies on Saturday in Neville Arena:

8 a.m.: The College of Architecture, Design and Construction, the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment and the College of Nursing.

9:20 a.m.: The College of Agriculture, the College of Sciences and Mathematics, the College of Education and the College of Human Sciences.

10:40 a.m.: The Graduate School (all doctoral and master’s candidates).

1:30 p.m.: The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

2:45 p.m.: The College of Liberal Arts

4:05 p.m.: The Harbert College of Business