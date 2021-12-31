'It's time': AU president Jay Gogue looks back on 2021 and forward to his second retirement

We sat down with Auburn University President Jay Gogue to discuss how the pandemic affected campus in 2021, what’s to come with the university’s search for a new president, and other changes and challenges in the new year.

Editor’s Note: Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

As you look toward retirement again, what’s one of the things you’re most proud of during your time serving as president?

The old saying people have probably heard at convocation is "Look to your left, look to your right, one of you will be here next year." Auburn’s graduation rate during my graduation years in the late 1960s and early 1970s was about 30-40%. When I came back in 2007, it was a 60% graduation rate, so four out of 10 didn’t get through or didn’t finish. Today, it’s something like 81%, so to me, that would probably be the part to be proudest of.

Is there anything you wish you could do over since you first became president in 2007?