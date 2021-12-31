'It's time': AU president Jay Gogue looks back on 2021 and forward to his second retirement

We sat down with Auburn University President Jay Gogue to discuss how the pandemic affected campus in 2021, what’s to come with the university’s search for a new president, and other changes and challenges in the new year.
Editor’s Note: Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.
As you look toward retirement again, what’s one of the things you’re most proud of during your time serving as president?
The old saying people have probably heard at convocation is "Look to your left, look to your right, one of you will be here next year." Auburn’s graduation rate during my graduation years in the late 1960s and early 1970s was about 30-40%. When I came back in 2007, it was a 60% graduation rate, so four out of 10 didn’t get through or didn’t finish. Today, it’s something like 81%, so to me, that would probably be the part to be proudest of.
Is there anything you wish you could do over since you first became president in 2007?
I actually think about graduation the other night. We’ve got over 300,000 degrees awarded in Auburn’s history, so that probably means about 250,000 graduates, because some of them get two degrees. As president, you tend to meet and get to know certain alumni, but when you think about it, every one of them has a story. That’s the part you miss the most is which people you talk to. I’ve heard incredible stories from alumni from sitting down and talking to them.
There are those whose voices you don’t hear that have really done some amazing things. We invited a guy to speak who works at Eli Lilly. He’s the guy who developed the monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19. He’s an Auburn graduate, and he was telling me he’s been there 25 years and he said when they work on those kinds of projects it’s usually a two-year deal. He was given 800 people and told to develop the antibodies in something like 60 days. The first batch they produced was used in Indiana, but the second batch was sent to Alabama.
How would you describe challenges in leading the university during a pandemic this year compared to last year?
The big issue we face right now is that we are a federal contractor, so that means we have funded projects that are not grants. So what the federal government wrote in its contracts is that you must have 100% of your employees vaccinated. We had to act quickly to try to say people need to get vaccinated by the deadline of Dec. 8. Then, a federal judge put a stay on it, but it hasn’t ruled other than it’s like a temporary restraining order. The government’s liable to come out today and say, "No, you’ve got to do it," and if they move the date, it’ll be a date sometime in January or they may move it to March. They may abolish the date, we don’t know. If we didn’t comply, we would have to fire I think 410 people and we’d see a loss on current contracts of about $200 million.
Could you compare guiding the university through the Great Recession of 2008 versus guiding it through the pandemic?
I saw a cartoon in the newspaper a summer ago showing a guy that said, "During the pandemic, I’m only going to take it one day at a time," and his friend said, "I’m just taking a half day." That was the same for us during the economic recession. ... People were concerned about athletics and the pandemic also had impacts on the athletic enterprises. In both instances, the vast majority of people understood, tried to work forward and tried to figure out what to do and realized there weren’t clear answers on certain things but made the best of it. I’m still amazed that the faculty was able to convert and make an effort to do remote delivery as quickly as they did, so people have shown a lot of flexibility.
Where is the university at the moment in working on diversity? Are recent initiatives making an impact on who’s enrolling at Auburn?
I realize that’s not the only underrepresented class but the pool is shrinking. One issue that’s been the No. 1 issue for the last 50 years is when you go out and you ask underrepresented college student communities what they want to see, they say greater diversity in faculty in the classroom. In 1973, that was No. 1 and it was last year. The second issue is that they want a more diverse student body, and we the institution is working as hard as we know on trying to increase diversity, at the same time trying to make sure we increase it such that those students can graduate.
We have to make sure that financial reasons are not a reason that an underrepresented student wouldn’t come. The university’s Office of Development this year started out with a handful of need-based scholarships in the middle of September and had given them all away by the first week of October. They upped their goal to $100,000 and they exceeded that and are now over $200,000.
The data that’s scary to all of us is when you look at the last 10 years, there’s a 17% decline in Black students.
What do you think the university could do better to improve in diversity?
We have to be more intentional in our recruiting. We’re not like places that are dying to have students and really have to give a hard sell. With underrepresented students, it has to be a harder sell. With first-generation college students, there are things in our vocabulary we have to consider. I remember talking with a student once and said, "You’re going to have room and board paid for," and the student said, "I’m going to need food and a place to live." Room and board is an old-timey term and for students whose parents didn’t go to college and don’t know anything about it, they might not understand everything you mean.
How did you know it was time to step down?
The first time I stepped down, I’d been here 10 years and so I had a great relationship with Auburn and enjoyed it all but thought it seemed like a good time to go do something different and let somebody else come in. And then, before I knew what happened, I got a call asking me if I’d be willing to come back for a while, and I said, "Sure."
In all fairness, I think when I was asked to come back, the board probably would have begun the presidential search within four to six months, but COVID hit and so really there was enough uncertainty and they asked if I was willing to stay, and I said, "Sure." In the summer, we thought COVID was over and so I thought it was a good time for them to get the search done going into the fall cycle. Obviously, it’s not over, but even with the variants, we’ve got enough experience and treatment options now that I would be surprised if the university couldn’t continue to move forward without me, so it’s time.
What qualities are you hoping for in the next president?
I think somebody that the campus and the community relate to, as well as alumni, is important. I teach a course in higher education administraftion, and one of the first lessons we do is I ask them, "Which people care about Auburn University?" They go through trustees, faculty, staff, students, parents, donors, special interest groups – you’ve got the whole list. Then, I ask them to figure out what would be the highest priority of each group. The lesson is that every group that cares about the place to defines success of the place differently.
As an Auburn president, 50-60% of your time is spent in private fundraising, where you’re trying to build friends and relationships and get private and corporate groups to invest in the university. Then you spend about 20% of your time either in Washington or Montgomery trying to get groups there to invest in the university. Then the other 20% is what’s left over. I would say half of that is ceremonial – going to awards programs, graduation ceremonies and other events.
Has there been anything you hope to achieve before you leave?
We’ve got a lot going on. We were trying to get through the NCAA penalty in basketball, and we served that with Bruce Pearl being out two games, so we wanted to bring closure to that and it came a little quicker than we were expecting. We have kicked off the year in private fundraising. I just saw that from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 we brought in $54 million, and normally that period sees about $17 million to $19 million so that was particularly important. My ending role would be as soon as they name the next president to really spend some time trying to onboard them, give them a bit of advice and then disappear. You need to be away because the new person needs to run the show.