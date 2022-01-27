"It's time for fresh legs": Opelika City Schools Superintendent announces his retirement

“He believes in students and he believes in them getting the best education they can possibly get,” she said. “He truly has brought the school system together, and he has aligned us that we all believe in that mission vision statement.”

When asked what advice he would give to the next person who takes the superintendent position, Neighbors said, “It’s not about you. It’s not about your ego.”

Neighbors said his retirement has nothing to do with COVID, but that OCS has learned a lot from the situation.

“I think the biggest thing that everyone now has learned is that nothing beats a very good teacher that cares about their children and is face to face with them. Nothing will ever replace that,” he said. “Being around very passionate, capable people is your key to success.”

Neighbors will continue to serve as the superintendent until the end of the school year, and after his retirement he said he plans to do nothing.

He is looking forward to spending more time with his family, his wife Terri, his two children, his grandson and his parents.