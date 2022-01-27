"It's time for fresh legs": Opelika City Schools Superintendent announces his retirement

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.
Neighbors, 59, has worked in education for more than 36 years and has worked as the superintendent of OCS for the past 15 years.
“After 36 years, and 33 of being either a principal or superintendent or assistant (superintendent), I just think it’s time for fresh legs,” Neighbors said. “I’m very pleased with where our team has taken our system.”
Before coming to Opelika in 1991, Neighbors taught for three years in Tallapoosa County and was principal for one year at Reeltown High School.
Throughout his years in Opelika, Neighbors served as the principal of Opelika Middle School from 1991 to 2001, served as the assistant superintendent from 2001 to 2007 and has been the Superintendent of Opelika City Schools since 2007.
Neighbors said he was inspired by one of his teachers to start a career in education, but that he also comes from a family that is very supportive of public education.
His father worked for 42 years in education and his mother worked with special needs students.
Neighbors earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education from Auburn University, a master’s degree in administration from AUM and a doctorate in administration from Auburn University.
“I just got involved in it, loved it and enjoyed it,” Neighbors said. “It’s very demanding, but it’s extremely rewarding when you know that the work that you do impacts lives forever.”
When thinking about retirement, Neighbors said he remembered his father telling him “you’ll know when it’s time.”
Neighbors said he’s enjoyed his time working with OCS to create a system that can respond to the needs of the students and teachers and that he will miss working with the OCS teachers, staff, administrators and students.
“It’s about people and the relationships. It’s about seeing kids happy, seeing teachers working hard and seeing results and fulfillment of their hard work,” Neighbors said. “When your folks are successful, then everybody’s successful, so I’ll miss that.”
Kenneth Burton, OCS assistant superintendent, has worked with Neighbors for about 22 years.
Burton described Neighbors as trustworthy, someone who will give a straight and honest answer and someone who brings his best at all times.
“Dr. Neighbors is a straight shooter,” Burton said. “He is going to share with you his best thought and do his best to provide you with the proper leadership based upon laws and based upon what’s in the best interests of all concerned. He looks at every angle trying to make sure that whatever advice he gives you is the best advice he has to offer.”
Pam Fourtenbary, OCS assistant superintendent of curriculum, has known Neighbors since 1985 and has worked with him in several different schools systems since then.
“He hasn’t changed a bit. He’s passionate about teaching and learning and he’s passionate about students and teachers,” she said.
Fourtenbary said what she will miss most about Neighbors is his leadership.
“He’s probably the best leader administrator I have ever worked for,” she said. “He’s kind, he cares about people, he listens and when he makes a decision, he’s listened to everybody.”
Throughout the years, Burton and Fourtenbary said Neighbors has helped bring many contributions to the Opelika school system from renovating facilities to making OCS one of the first in the state to get instructional coaches for the school system.
“He’s always thinking forward and looking for whatever we have to be the best, from the educators in the building to the facilities that our educators use,” Burton said.
For as long as Fourtenbary has known Neighbors, she said his mission has been educating every child, every day and that he believes in the importance of making students the number one priority with teachers being a close second.
“He believes in students and he believes in them getting the best education they can possibly get,” she said. “He truly has brought the school system together, and he has aligned us that we all believe in that mission vision statement.”
When asked what advice he would give to the next person who takes the superintendent position, Neighbors said, “It’s not about you. It’s not about your ego.”
Neighbors said his retirement has nothing to do with COVID, but that OCS has learned a lot from the situation.
“I think the biggest thing that everyone now has learned is that nothing beats a very good teacher that cares about their children and is face to face with them. Nothing will ever replace that,” he said. “Being around very passionate, capable people is your key to success.”
Neighbors will continue to serve as the superintendent until the end of the school year, and after his retirement he said he plans to do nothing.
He is looking forward to spending more time with his family, his wife Terri, his two children, his grandson and his parents.
“I have given my all for Opelika for 30-something years and it’s time for me to take a break,” Neighbors said. “It’s been a joy, and I’m sure we’ll have some very capable candidates that will come in and do a great job.”