It's Yes to zoning in Beat 13; CreekWood quarry zoning now before Planning Commission

Beat 13 can be zoned now, which could be a problem for CreekWood Resources’ plans to open a granite quarry near Bean’s Mill.
Yes voters nearly doubled the No voters in Tuesday’s special election for Beat 13 at Pine Grove Church, according to Lee County officials. The unofficial tally was 431, or 66 percent, for Yes, and 220, or 33 percent, for No, including the sole absentee ballot cast. The nearly 25 percent turnout was unusually high for an off-year, specially called election.
“I am ecstatic!” said Tara Brumfield, who led the Stop the Quarry effort to petition for a zoning election in the beat. “I’m so proud of the people of Beulah to get this passed and get us so much closer to keeping the quarry out.”
The Yes victory means the newly reformed Lee County Planning Commission, originally formed over a dozen years ago to craft the county’s Master Plan, may now consider zoning CreekWood’s proposed site near Bean’s Mill off U.S. 29 for whatever uses it deems appropriate – housing, farming, commercial or anything else it chooses to do.
CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell has maintained through the election runup that the vote is a local matter and the company took no position on it. A bid by another entity – Highway 29 LLC – to stop the election was rebuffed in both federal and Lee County Circuit courts.
Yes supportersZoning supporters were out in force at the church, lobbying everyone coming and going to vote Yes on applying Lee County’s Master Plan and subsequent zoning rules to Beat 13.
“That’s why we moved out here in the first place – for the peace and quiet,” said Robert Sumner, who lives on Lee Road 994, just one city block away from Creekwood’s proposed site.
“I voted Yes,” said Karen Harrington, who lives on land along Bean’s Mill Creek off Lee Road 270. “I am definitely worried about that quarry. … We’ve got a pond that’s fed by the creek.”
Her sister-in-law, Debra Reach, lives near her on land that’s been in the family for over 100 years.
“The quarry is going to drop land values and mess up the waterways,” Reach said.
Mary Kilgore wasn’t eligible to vote Tuesday, as she lives in neighboring Beat 2, but she came out to help rally support for zoning.
“I want it for Beat 2 because I’m worried they’ll try to put a quarry over there,” Kilgore said.
Brumfield approached one man – who declined to give his name – who is concerned about a new housing development under construction on Lee Road 266 near his house. He asked if zoning could stop the new houses; Brumfield admitted that voting yes wouldn’t do anything to stop the construction near his place.
“But you need to worry about that quarry,” Brumfield added quickly.
The man thanked her and continued on his way into the church to vote.
On to the Planning Commission
The Lee County Planning Commission meets each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the county’s meeting center in Opelika, across from the county courthouse. The public is invited to attend and ask questions.
The planning commission is expected to consider zoning changes very soon related to the CreekWood site, but any recommendations it makes must be approved by the Lee County Commission, which meets again Monday at 5 p.m. in the county courthouse.
Alabama Department of Environmental Management officials will host a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. in Opelika’s new Municipal Court, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd., on CreekWood’s applications for water and air emissions permits to operate the proposed quarry.
The public comment period ends May 27, with no date announced for when ADEM will make its decisions on whether or not to issue the permits.