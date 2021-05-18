It's Yes to zoning in Beat 13; CreekWood quarry zoning now before Planning Commission

Yes supportersZoning supporters were out in force at the church, lobbying everyone coming and going to vote Yes on applying Lee County’s Master Plan and subsequent zoning rules to Beat 13.

“That’s why we moved out here in the first place – for the peace and quiet,” said Robert Sumner, who lives on Lee Road 994, just one city block away from Creekwood’s proposed site.

“I voted Yes,” said Karen Harrington, who lives on land along Bean’s Mill Creek off Lee Road 270. “I am definitely worried about that quarry. … We’ve got a pond that’s fed by the creek.”

Her sister-in-law, Debra Reach, lives near her on land that’s been in the family for over 100 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The quarry is going to drop land values and mess up the waterways,” Reach said.

Mary Kilgore wasn’t eligible to vote Tuesday, as she lives in neighboring Beat 2, but she came out to help rally support for zoning.

“I want it for Beat 2 because I’m worried they’ll try to put a quarry over there,” Kilgore said.