Ivermectin is dangerous to humans, say AU's animal sciences professors. Leave it for the cows and horses who need it

Health experts with Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are warning people not to buy heart deworming medication to self-medicate for COVID-19, and that the side effects in humans could be potentially lethal.
“Animal formulations of ivermectin are not safe for human use,” Soren Rodning, an Auburn University associate professor of animal sciences, said in a statement. “Bottom line—do not self-medicate with animal ivermectin products. I cannot emphasize this enough.”
According to a statement from Auburn University, the Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama has already fielded more than two dozen ivermectin exposure calls related to individuals self-medicating with the deworming medication that is meant for cows, horses and pets after social media posts began calling the medication a cure for COVID-19.
“The concentration of ivermectin in these products or some of the inactive ingredients used in animal formulations may not be safe for human use,” Rodning said. “Specifically, these have not been proven safe for use by people through clinical drug trials.”
Marilyn Bulloch, an Auburn University associate clinical professor of pharmacy practice, said that while it would be wonderful to have a cheap oral medicine to treat COVID-19, the heart deworming medication has not been proven to treat the disease and is not safe for humans to ingest.
Spencer Durham, an associate clinical professor of pharmacy practice at Auburn, said he was concerned that those who are hesitant to getting currently available vaccines meant for humans are instead embracing the social media hype around the animal deworming medication.
“I understand that people want to feel that any medications and vaccines are well-researched and safe,” Durham said in the statement. “But there is no evidence to support that normal doses of human formulations of ivermectin are effective and significant evidence that animal formulations are not safe for people and possibly lethal.”
The Auburn University health experts are encouraging individuals to try and prevent their risk of contracting or potentially dying from COVID-19 by vaccinating, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, keeping hands away from faces, eating healthily and getting adequate rest instead of taking the heart deworming medication meant for livestock.