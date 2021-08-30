Ivermectin is dangerous to humans, say AU's animal sciences professors. Leave it for the cows and horses who need it

Health experts with Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are warning people not to buy heart deworming medication to self-medicate for COVID-19, and that the side effects in humans could be potentially lethal.

“Animal formulations of ivermectin are not safe for human use,” Soren Rodning, an Auburn University associate professor of animal sciences, said in a statement. “Bottom line—do not self-medicate with animal ivermectin products. I cannot emphasize this enough.”

According to a statement from Auburn University, the Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama has already fielded more than two dozen ivermectin exposure calls related to individuals self-medicating with the deworming medication that is meant for cows, horses and pets after social media posts began calling the medication a cure for COVID-19.

“The concentration of ivermectin in these products or some of the inactive ingredients used in animal formulations may not be safe for human use,” Rodning said. “Specifically, these have not been proven safe for use by people through clinical drug trials.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}