Ivey extends Alabama Safer-at-Home order, mask mandate for 5 weeks; mask mandate to end April 9

The end of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order in April comes after a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama. Medical officials have urged Ivey to extend the order, arguing that easing restrictions before more people are vaccinated could reverse the recent improvements, the Associated Press reported.

“Ivey has said she prefers ‘personal responsibility’ to government mandates and the state is headed in the right direction, yet ‘we still have some work to be done,’ spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday,” the Associated Press wrote.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,733 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 2,352 confirmed cases and 381 probable cases, after processing a backlog of 2,144 positive PCR tests. There were 389,772 confirmed cases and 107,382 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 497,154 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.

