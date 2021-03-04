Ivey extends Alabama Safer-at-Home order, mask mandate for 5 weeks; mask mandate to end April 9

Alabama’s mask mandate will soon be a thing of the past.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate, with some changes, until April 9. Ivey said the state needs to get through Easter before the mask mandate can be lifted.
She said that the mask mandate will not be extended past April 9. The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.
The changes in Alabama’s Safer-at-Home order include the following:
- Hospitals and nursing homes: Patients and residents will be allowed visits from as many as two caregivers or as many as two visitors at a time, subject to reasonable restrictions.
- Senior citizen centers: Programs other than congregate meals may resume, but only outdoors and subject to guidelines by the Alabama Department of Senior Services. Meals still available by curbside pick-up or delivery.
- Restaurants, bars and breweries: Still may open, but with no limit on party size at tables. Partitions or 6 feet between tables and additional sanitation rules and guidelines remain in place.
- Summer camp: Still may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. The social-distancing requirement was changed to mirror the one used for schools.
The end of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order in April comes after a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama. Medical officials have urged Ivey to extend the order, arguing that easing restrictions before more people are vaccinated could reverse the recent improvements, the Associated Press reported.
“Ivey has said she prefers ‘personal responsibility’ to government mandates and the state is headed in the right direction, yet ‘we still have some work to be done,’ spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday,” the Associated Press wrote.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,733 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 2,352 confirmed cases and 381 probable cases, after processing a backlog of 2,144 positive PCR tests. There were 389,772 confirmed cases and 107,382 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 497,154 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.