 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivey replaces Safer-at-Home order with Safer Apart order
0 comments
breaking

Ivey replaces Safer-at-Home order with Safer Apart order

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Office of the Governor updates COVID-19 health orders

The Office of the Governor of Alabama created educational signs for Alabamians updating state COVID-19 health orders

 Office of the Governor of Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday that she’s issuing a Safer Apart order across the state ahead of the end of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order on Friday, April 9.

“We still have a public health order, but it’s greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and voluntarily getting a vaccine,” Ivey said at the press conference. “I continue to encourage you to do all of these things and make smart decisions.”

The Safer Apart order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will expire Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m., replaces the Safer-at-Home order with the recommendation that citizens continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Ivey encourages Alabamians to continue listening to the advice of public health officials including State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who continues to remind people to “please continue to do those things that will protect people, protect yourself and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

President Joe Biden announced that all Americans over the age of 18 will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccination by April 19, earlier than the May 1 date his administration had targeted previously.

In March, Ivey announced the end of the mask mandate, which has been in place since mid-July, as well as the loosening of restaurant capacity restrictions and visitor restrictions at nursing homes and hospitals.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert