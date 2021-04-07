Ivey replaces Safer-at-Home order with Safer Apart order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday that she’s issuing a Safer Apart order across the state ahead of the end of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order on Friday, April 9.

“We still have a public health order, but it’s greatly slimmed down due to everyone doing their part to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and voluntarily getting a vaccine,” Ivey said at the press conference. “I continue to encourage you to do all of these things and make smart decisions.”

The Safer Apart order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will expire Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m., replaces the Safer-at-Home order with the recommendation that citizens continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Ivey encourages Alabamians to continue listening to the advice of public health officials including State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who continues to remind people to “please continue to do those things that will protect people, protect yourself and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

In March, Ivey announced the end of the mask mandate, which has been in place since mid-July, as well as the loosening of restaurant capacity restrictions and visitor restrictions at nursing homes and hospitals.

