Ivey to end Alabama restrictions in July; local COVID-19 numbers lag

Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.

“For over a year now, Alabamians, like people around the globe, have made sacrifices and adjusted to a temporary ‘new normal.’ We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic. Our infection rates and hospitalizations are in better shape, and over 1.5 million Alabamians have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ivey said.

“As we approach the 14th month of this pandemic, we are pleased that two-thirds of Alabama residents age 65 and older have been vaccinated,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “ While some barriers such as transportation remain, more than 1,300 providers in the state are administering safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in communities throughout the state.”

Local, state numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Lee County reported 22 new cases. Russell County had six new cases. Chambers County reported no new cases. Tallapoosa County had 13 new cases and Macon County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.