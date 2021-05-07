Ivey to end Alabama restrictions in July; local COVID-19 numbers lag

Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.
“For over a year now, Alabamians, like people around the globe, have made sacrifices and adjusted to a temporary ‘new normal.’ We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic. Our infection rates and hospitalizations are in better shape, and over 1.5 million Alabamians have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ivey said.
“As we approach the 14th month of this pandemic, we are pleased that two-thirds of Alabama residents age 65 and older have been vaccinated,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “ While some barriers such as transportation remain, more than 1,300 providers in the state are administering safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in communities throughout the state.”
Local, state numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Lee County reported 22 new cases. Russell County had six new cases. Chambers County reported no new cases. Tallapoosa County had 13 new cases and Macon County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 530,325 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Friday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,770 confirmed, 1,789 probable, 3,559 combined
Lee County – 8,836 confirmed, 7,020 probable, 15,856 combined
Macon County – 1,249 confirmed, 338 probable, 1,587 combined
Russell County – 3,263 confirmed, 1,143 probable, 4,406 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,846 confirmed, 1,173 probable, 4,019 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 23, 0
Lee County — 123, 3
Macon County — 12, 0
Russell County — 53, 0
Tallapoosa County — 63, 1
As of Friday, there have been 10,966 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC clinic needs volunteers
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.
Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The clinic will shift to afternoon hours on May 24. The new schedule is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.