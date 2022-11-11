James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event

In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes.

This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife Gloria in 2017. James and Gloria were married for almost 42 years before he passed away in 2016. Together they had three children, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Gloria said she created the foundation because she wanted her husband to be remembered and she wanted to make a big difference in the quality of life of others by providing scholarships.

This will be the second time for the foundation to hold this scholarship event. The first was held in 2019, which marked the 50th anniversary of when James Owens integrated Auburn football.

He played fullback from 1969 to 1972 and was Auburn’s first African American scholarship player.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the foundation from hosting an event until this year.

“When we began planning for this year, some of the players reached out and said, ‘Hey, we’re ready to come back.’” Gloria said.

She then decided to reach out to more African American trailblazers of the 1970s who pioneered their way through the athletic department. About 40 former players are planning to attend the event including athletes from the football team, track team and men’s and women’s basketball team.

Some of the athletes that will be in attendance include Thom Gossom Jr., the second Black football player at Auburn and first Black athlete to graduate; Mitzi Jackson, the third Black football player at Auburn who was later drafted to play for the Kansas City Chiefs; Harvey Glance, a world class track athlete and an Olympic and Pan American gold medalist; Clifford Outlin, who holds the record for the fastest indoor 60-yard dash; and Wendell Merritt-Jordan, the first woman scholarship basketball player.

“We did research to make sure we accounted for all players,” Gloria said. “We started reaching out. It was amazing how excited these guys were about coming back.”

For many of these players, this will be their first time returning to Auburn University since they attended the school.

“That is very significant because we wanted them to know that they’re part of the Auburn Family, and we wanted to bring them together to see each other again,” Gloria said.

Some of these prominent athletes haven’t been recognized by the Auburn athletic department.

“Things move so fast now, so it’s easy for things or people to fall through the cracks. It’s not willful or anything like that,” Gloria said. “Now we’re making the time and Auburn is making the time to help celebrate these guys.”

Members from the Auburn athletic department and the president’s office will be in attendance and Gloria said the university is in full support of acknowledging these athletes.

Gloria hopes to bridge the gap to reunite more athletes with the Auburn Family. She said she’s happy to be the first to do it.

“We want our students to know who these guys were and the shoulders that they’re currently standing on, especially athletes,” Gloria said.

This year the James Owens Foundation will be giving out five $500 scholarships.

Gloria said the scholarship is not necessarily academic or athletic based but is a general fund that’s given to someone who needs it. Those who applied for the scholarships were asked to write an essay about what silent courage means to them.

This year’s recipients included a middle school student from Fairfield Preparatory School and college students from Auburn University at Montgomery, the University of Alabama and Southern Union State Community College.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will be held in the Auburn University Coliseum Scholarship Room.

After the breakfast, the scholarship recipients will be recognized, Thom Gossom and Harvey Glance will give speeches and the former athletes will be recognized.

Gloria said anyone can come to the event. Tickets can be purchased on the website jofoundation43.org. General admission is $43 and tickets for students who present their Tiger I.D. and children under the age of 10 are $15.