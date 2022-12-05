Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center to undergo $4.6 million renovation

The new building will be located behind the Jan Dempsey Center with access from Drake Avenue. It will include space for a new ceramics studio, a new gallery, a new dance studio, and multi-purpose classrooms.

Improvements to the current facility will include bringing bathrooms, doorways, and dressing rooms all up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance standards.

“It came to our attention back probably around eight or 10 years ago when we were doing our ADA surveys and we realized that we needed to do the work,” said city of Auburn parks and recreation director Becky Richardson. “We realized that it would not be a small project, that it would involve quite a bit of construction work to be able to take care of all the issues that needed to be addressed.”

The project will be a net positive for both the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center as well as the Dean Road Recreation Center. Dean Road is the current home for the city’s ceramics studio. By moving ceramics to Jan Dempsey, the city will be able to free up space in Dean Road to meet other needs.

“Ceramics is in a corner of the Dean Road center and it’s really not an adequate amount of space for as big as the program has gotten, and it looks like it will continue to grow,” Richardson said. “So, it’s an advantage for ceramics. And also that space will be freed up for our therapeutics programs.”

Auburn mayor Ron Anders called it a great opportunity to reimagine what Dean Road could be.

“I think it’s important for our community to understand this is not just what’s going to happen at Jan Dempsey, but now what’s going to happen to Dean Road,” said Anders at a recent city council meeting. “We’re going to have more capacity for our therapeutics programs here in our community. As you know, a certain segment of our population that continues to grow is our citizens that have special needs and unique circumstances, and this will allow us to do even more programming for them over at Dean Road.”

No timeline has been set yet for when construction will begin or end on the project.

The changes at Jan Dempsey and Dean Road, along with the Lake Wilmore Community Center project will close out phase one of the city’s Parks and Recreation master plan.

“Those will be the last two of the initial group of projects that were recommended to come out of the master plan,” Richardson said. “Now we begin to move forward to the next grouping.”

Other phase one projects have included building Dinius Park as well as the Town Creek Inclusive Playground.

Phase two will include creating new multi-purpose sports fields and redeveloping the Boykin property with a new rec center, library, and splash pad.