January’s Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

The City of Auburn is teaming up with Lee County Special Olympics for January’s Polar Plunge.

The ninth annual event, set for Jan. 30, will raise money for the local organization. Plunge times are being staggered to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There will be no spectators, and participants will be socially distanced.

The event is presented by Auburn Parks and Recreation, and interested individuals can register at auburnalabama.org/parks.

Pre-registration is required. Individual and group costumes are encouraged.

