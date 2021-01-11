 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
January’s Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
0 comments

January’s Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Polar Plunge

Greg Hayes took first place in a costume contest as Bruce Pearl, followed by Nicole Carter as an Auburn hockey player. AK and Cricket Hayes took third place for recreating the famous 'woman yelling at cat' meme. The contest was a part of the 2020 Lee County Special Olympics Polar Plunge. The plunge benefits the families and athletes in Lee County. 

 Hannah Lester/

The City of Auburn is teaming up with Lee County Special Olympics for January’s Polar Plunge.

The ninth annual event, set for Jan. 30, will raise money for the local organization. Plunge times are being staggered to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There will be no spectators, and participants will be socially distanced.

The event is presented by Auburn Parks and Recreation, and interested individuals can register at auburnalabama.org/parks.

Pre-registration is required. Individual and group costumes are encouraged.

PHOTOS: Lee County Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Icy cold water Friday greeted men, women and children dressed like lobsters, a squid, Bruce Pearl and the bunnies from Jules Collins Smith Museum.

1 of 22
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert