Jay Price, who founded Southern Veterinary Partners, to give Auburn's summer commencement speech

Jay Price will deliver the summer commencement address for his alma mater, Auburn University, on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. in Neville Arena.

After graduating Auburn in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Price founded one of the largest networks of animal hospitals in the nation, Southern Veterinary Partners.

Based in Birmingham, SVP provides support to animal hospitals by centralizing human resources, finance, inventory management and employee benefits. The company employs more than 7,000 employees in over 300 locations across 22 states.

Following its start in 2014, SVP was named among Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Companies in America.

“Auburn holds a special place in my heart, as they provided me with the education to fulfill my lifelong dream,” Price said in a press release. “I am delighted to share this moment with the 2022 graduates as they continue their journey to fulfilling their own dreams.”

Auburn President Chris Roberts said he was looking forward to his first commencement as the university’s top executive.

“Jay has a remarkable story to tell about his journey from an Auburn student to a veterinarian and prominent business owner,” Roberts said in a release.

In addition to Price’s address on Friday, there will be conferral of degrees by the Board of Trustees and the recognition of students graduating with academic honors.

All graduates are required to attend the ceremony and pick up their name cards for Saturday’s college ceremonies and official photographs.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and graduates should arrive no later than 4 p.m. for commencement.

The undergraduate college and graduate school ceremonies will be held in Neville Arena on Aug. 6.

