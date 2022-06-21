Jennifer Stevens to finish out Brett Smith's term on Auburn City Council

The Auburn City Council has voted for Jennifer Stevens to fill the vacated Ward 4 council seat previously held by Brett Smith.

Stevens will serve the last four months of Smith’s unexpired term, up to November. City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said Stevens would be sworn in on Wednesday.

“I need to speak with her about her availability to get her sworn in at her convenience tomorrow with the judge and whoever she would like to have present. So, we'll try to do that immediately,” Crouch said.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders nominated Mrs. Stevens to the position, and she was elected by a hand count of 5 to 3 over Ray Huff, whom Councilman Kelly Griswold nominated to the position.

“Jennifer has lived in Ward 4 for 28 years," Anders said. "She has been the treasurer of the Rosemary Gate Neighborhood and Homeowners Association. She has also been involved in our local tennis association, the Auburn Community Tennis Association. She has participated in the Junior League of Lee County, as well as gone through the Leadership Lee County program.”

Anders went on to say Stevens has worked for 21 years as senior director of finance and operations with Auburn Advancement and has been the assistant treasurer with the Auburn Alumni Association. He said he believed she would be an outstanding member of the city council.

“She would also add, at least for the interim, some additional diversity to the council," Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten said of Stevens.

According to Anders, Stevens has no wish to run in the upcoming August election for the Ward 4 council seat.

Brett Smith resigned from the Auburn City Council in May after accepting a position with a law firm in Florida.