New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jerry Craft visited Opelika Middle School students Wednesday morning to share an inspiring story about his journey to success.

The auditorium room was filled with over 700 seventh and eight graders cheering his name as he walked down the aisle and onto the stage. He shared his story about how he became a Newbery Award-winning author.

As a writer and illustrator, Craft said he’s often alone in a room working. Hearing and seeing energetic students let him know that the books he spent so much time creating were worthwhile.

Craft earned his bestseller title for his graphic novels “New Kid” and “Class Act.” His latest book “School Trip” was published in April.

“New Kid” became the only book in history to win the John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature (2020); the Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature (2019); and the Coretta Scott King Author Award for the most outstanding work by an African American writer (2020), according to Craft’s website. Craft is also the creator of the award-winning comic strip Mama’s Boyz and cofounder of the Schomburg Center’s annual Black Comic Book Festival.

Anna Jones, community relations specialist for the Opelika Public Library, said they were excited to have Craft speak at the library and middle school. She said he inspires kids and shows them graphic novels are real books, too.

“I hope that they took away the fact that it takes a long time to get to follow your dreams. Working hard for them and never giving up pays off in the end. Doodling is not a bad thing,” Jones said after the program.

Becky Brown, the director of public relations at Opelika City Schools, said the school system loves having guest speakers like Craft visit the students. OCS hasn’t had an author visit in a long time, but Brown said they quickly agreed to partner with the Opelika Public Library when Jones reached out about Craft’s visit.

“Opelika City Schools is so honored to have him and so excited to partner with the library to bring this opportunity to students,” Brown said. “We thought he gave just a great presentation and the kids loved it.”

Craft said he loves visiting schools while on his book tour. He said middle school kids often focus on what they can’t do, but he wants to show them that all they have to do is try by taking it one step at a time.

Climbing the ladder

Craft compared his career to climbing a ladder.

He was born in Harlem and grew up in Washington Heights, New York. While he started out as a reluctant reader, he always loved to draw and wanted to grow up to be an artist. His favorite thing to draw was superheroes. He often drew them on his homework when there was space on the page.

“I went from reading Dr. Seuss to Marvel Comics to almost nothing. Because if there was one thing I hated to do when I was your age, it was reading books…,” Craft told the students. “So the closest that I came to enjoying reading was Marvel Comics. My teachers hated us reading comics, because they thought that they would rot our little brains. So they would take them from us.”

Craft’s teachers replaced the comics with books like, “The Jungle,” “As I Lay Dying,” “An American Tragedy,” and others. By the time he was in eleventh grade, Craft received the book “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens. That was the first book he’d ever read, finished and actually enjoyed.

He believes he liked the book, because it was about a young boy. This led Craft to search for books about characters that looked like him.

“Most of the books at that time that featured kids who look like me were kinda depressing. It was history or it was misery,” Craft said.

He eventually decided he would create the fun books that he wished he had when he was a kid.

Craft started with comic strips, which allowed him to incorporate his passion for drawing. He put his comic strips into a book form and sent it out to publishers across the country.

After receiving multiple rejections, he decided in 1997 he would learn how to self-publish his own book, “Mama’s Boyz: As American as Sweet Potato Pie!”

“I’m not gonna lie. I did feel rejected, but there are times in your life when people are not going to believe in you. It will be up to you. Do you want to stay there or take that leap of faith? And that’s what I did,” he told the students.

Craft self-published two more books and other authors began asking him for help with self-publishing their own work. He decided to take another leap of faith and establish his own publishing company, which has published nearly 30 books in 20 years.

Craft set his next goal to write a chapter book.

In 2013, he completed “The Offenders: Saving the World While Serving Detention!” This chapter book caught the attention of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney, who asked Craft if he would like to be one of the first authors to have a signing event at his newly opened bookstore in Massachusetts. Craft was thrilled for the opportunity and brought his two sons with him.

Next, Craft received an email from Scholastic requesting him to illustrate a book for them. He turned “Mama’s Boyz” into a full color graphic novel. Then he completed the novel “New Kid” after writing and rewriting and drawing and redrawing for about 13 months.

Now with a publisher and an agent, Craft said his life started becoming bigger than his dream. His book became the first graphic novel to ever win the John Newbery Medal and he became the fifth African American author to win it. “New Kid” is also in the works to become a live-action adaptation film with the help of LeBron James and Universal Pictures.

“The only author to ever win the Newbery, Scott King and Kirkus Prize was a young kid born in Harlem who hated to read and was told that comics would rot his brain,” Craft said. “I grew up to make the comic that’s the only book ever to win those awards. Just shows you that there’s really nothing that you can’t do.”

Craft encouraged the kids to work hard, practice what they love to do and keep pursuing their dreams.