The Jeter Recycling Center in Opelika will be closed for about a month for renovations and upgrades to the facility.

The City of Opelika Environmental Services Department announced that the recycling center will be closed starting Monday, June 5. Citizens are encouraged to use Opelika's 8th Avenue Recycling Center.

The renovation will include paving the entire lot. OES will also be adding a stationary compactor for cardboard, adding 40 yards of open top containers for yard debris, trash and scrap iron and adding a shipping container to get some materials out of the weather.

The 8th Avenue Recycling Center will continue to operate its normal hours opening 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Tuesday and will extend hours to include Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The facility at 600 8th Ave. takes recyclables and tires, but does not take trash or yard waste. OES asks citizens to dispose those items properly.